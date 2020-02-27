Luxury condominium project in San Francisco, focus of 14 new citations on a public corruption test – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The San Francisco city attorney announced Thursday 14 additional subpoenas against individuals and businesses following a public corruption investigation that began arresting the Director of Public Works Mohammed Nuru and a business partner Nick Bovis .

Last month, federal agents arrested Nuru and restaurateur Bovis on several charges of public corruption, which led to a joint investigation of public corruption by city prosecutor Dennis Herrera and city controller Ben Rosenfeld.

%MINIFYHTML345024d837be4c7de30c82bf587d30d211% %MINIFYHTML345024d837be4c7de30c82bf587d30d212%

On Thursday, Herrera announced that his office issued subpoenas centered on a mixed-use luxury condominium project at 555 Fulton Street, near City Hall. The subpoenas were also addressed to Walter Wong, a permitter and permit contractor, as well as to companies linked to Zhang Li, the developer of the 555 Fulton project.

In addition, two investment companies involved in the 555 Fulton project, as well as an engineering company, received subpoenas.

The city attorney’s office said the investigation is investigating possible violations involving inappropriate gifts to city officials or employees and whether companies with municipal contracts channeled money through nonprofit organizations to fund programs and events at the city, like public works holiday parties.

Earlier this month, Herrera's office cited eight other organizations in the investigation, including PG,amp;E; the builders Webcor, Pankow and Clark; and the recycling company Recology. Three non-profit organizations were also cited: the Lefty O & # 39; Doul’s for Kids Foundation, the San Francisco Parks Alliance and the San Francisco Clean City Coalition.

"Make no mistake, we are following the evidence wherever it leads," Herrera said in a prepared statement. "We are not going to stop until we get to the bottom of this. San Francisco has always been a leader, and we will make sure to lead when it comes to a clean government."

Several San Francisco supervisors have called for an independent investigation into allegations of corruption.

Nuru and Bovis are accused of several corruption schemes, which include trying to direct the city's contracts to Bovis and accepting luxury travel gifts from a developer. One of the schemes alleges that Nuru provided Bovis with insider information about a city project involving portable toilets that was granted to a Bovis-related company. The city attorney's office said the city terminated the $ 171,000 contract for breach and did not pay any money under the contract.

Another city contract with Alternate Choice LLC to provide trash cans on the street was not renewed after the expiration of January 2020. Alternate Choice is registered with Walter Wong and was subpeoned on Thursday along with Wong.

Citations issued on Thursday by city attorney Dennis Herrera: