Luka Doncic publishes triple-double to lead the Dallas Mavericks over San Antonio Spurs | NBA News

Wednesday night NBA scores Dallas Mavericks 109-103 San Antonio Spurs

Memphis Grizzlies 112-140 Houston Rockets

LA Clippers 102-92 Phoenix Suns

Boston Celtics 114-103 Utah Jazz

Philadelphia 76ers 94-108 Cleveland Cavaliers

Minnesota Timberwolves 129-126 Miami Heat

Brooklyn Nets 106-110 Washington Wizards

Orlando Magic 130-120 Atlanta Hawks

New York Knicks 101-107 Charlotte Hornets

1:39



Highlights of the Dallas Mavericks trip to the San Antonio Spurs in NBA Week 19



Luka Doncic scored 26 points, distributed 14 assists and caught 10 rebounds when visitor Dallas Mavericks made a series of crucial plays in the last three minutes to stop the San Antonio Spurs 109-103 on Wednesday in the city of Alamo.

The Mavericks led by 10 points in the middle and 11 after three before San Antonio recovered in the final period. The game was tied at 96 in a triple of Lonnie Walker IV with 4:01 to play before Dallas got a three-point and three-point play by Kristaps Porzingis and Seth Curry to return to the front forever in 105-96.

Porzingis led Dallas with 28 points and 12 rebounds. Tim Hardaway Jr added 17 points and Dorian Finney-Smith hit for 14 for the Mavericks. DeMar DeRozan led San Antonio with 27 points, with Marco Belinelli scoring 14 points and Walker IV and Bryn Forbes and 12 and 10 points, respectively.

The game was the first at home for the Spurs since February 1 and came after San Antonio went 2-6 on his & # 39; Rodeo Road trip & # 39; annual. San Antonio's forward, LaMarcus Aldridge, missed the contest due to pain in his right shoulder on his own stubborn night.

Image:

Luka Doncic celebrates a basket during the Mavericks victory over the Spurs



The Mavericks set the pace from the beginning, leading up to a 19-point lead early in the second quarter before settling for a 59-49 halftime lead. Dallas could not shake San Antonio in the third quarter despite 12 points and four assists in the Doncic period. Dallas led 88-77 in the last quarter.

San Antonio made a 13-1 run to start the last quarter to jump to the front in 90-89. Dorian Finney-Smith's triple at the 5:32 mark of the final period was Dallas' first field goal of the fourth and pushed the Mavericks forward.

Memphis Grizzlies 112-140 Houston Rockets

















1:07



Highlights of the Memphis Grizzlies trip to the Houston Rockets in NBA Week 19



Russell Westbrook and James Harden combined for 63 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists when host Houston Rockets extended their winning streak to five games with a 140-112 win from cable to cable over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Houston won at least one division of the season series against Memphis with another strong three-point shooting display, finishing 23 of 50 from behind the goal. The Grizzlies, playing without Jaren Jackson Jr (left knee) and Brandon Clarke (right yard), shot 13 of 39 from deep. The Rockets can claim the season series with a home win at the end of the season on April 15.

Westbrook made his presence felt in his first game against Memphis this season, recording 33 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals. He joined Harden to score 46 points in the first half, almost matching the Grizzlies' total when Houston led 73-47 in the intermission.

Image:

Russell Westbrook is congratulated by teammate James Harden during the Rockets victory over the Grizzlies



Harden finished with 30 points and seven rebounds, while hitting 7 of 12 triples. Austin Rivers continued its increase in the score with 23 points from the bank. Houston has won nine of its last 11 games.

Dillon Brooks set the pace of the Grizzlies with 22 points, while Jonas Valanciunas recorded his 27th double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Rookie guard Ja Morant, electric in his previous start against the Rockets, produced a quiet line of 12 points, three rebounds and nine assists.

Houston built its initial advantage at 45-25 on a stretch of PJ Tucker with 8:17 remaining in the middle, then eliminated all doubt with a 22-3 increase that joined the two intermediate periods, extending to an advantage of 82-47 when Robert Covington completed a three-point play with 10:46 remaining in the third quarter. That 35-point advantage was the biggest in the game for the Rockets.

LA Clippers 102-92 Phoenix Suns

















1:10



Highlights of the LA Clippers trip to the Phoenix Suns in NBA Week 19



Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points and caught 14 rebounds when the LA Clippers recovered from an 11-point deficit in the first quarter to beat host Phoenix Suns 102-92.

The Clippers won their second consecutive game after a losing streak of three games, with former Suns striker Marcus Morris adding 18 points. Los Angeles remained in third place in the Western Conference and improved to 6-0 when its lineup, including stars Leonard and Paul George, is completely healthy.

The Suns, who had won three of four before Wednesday, scored 25 points and 17 rebounds from Deandre Ayton center, and 18 points and 10 assists from Ricky Rubio. All-Star Devin Booker suffered a night of 5-by-19 shots and scored only 14 points.

The Clippers used a 14-2 run in the second quarter to take a five-point lead at the break. Leonard gave the Clippers a 71-59 lead in the middle of the third quarter.

Phoenix made a nine-point game, 78-69, early in the fourth quarter, but Reggie Jackson hit a long three to put the Clippers in 12. Then came consecutive baskets of Lou Williams and Jackson for an 85 -69 lead with 8 : 03 for playing.

Phoenix did not have one of his best scorers, striker Kelly Oubre Jr, who did not play due to a knee injury.

Boston Celtics 114-103 Utah Jazz

















1:28



Highlights of the Boston Celtics trip to Utah Jazz in week 19 of the NBA



Marcus Smart and Enes Kanter combined for all Boston scores in a 15-5 burst to start the fourth quarter, as the Celtics, on the second night of a consecutive set, had enough depth and energy to beat Utah Jazz 114-103 in Salt Lake City.

Jayson Tatum had 33 points and 11 rebounds to reach the Celtics, who won three of four in their western swing, losing only a two-point decision on Sunday against Los Angeles Lakers.

Donovan Mitchell had 37 points for Jazz, who lost his fourth consecutive game, all at home.

In the first meeting of the season between solidly entrenched teams in their respective playoff races, the Celtics and Jazz played on equal terms for 35 and a half minutes before Gordon Hayward buried a triple to give visitors a 85-82. lead after three quarters. Boston never crawled again.

Kanter opened the fourth period with two rings, including the launch of a foul by Brad Wanamaker, before Smart nailed three consecutive triples, interspersing a pair of rings by Jordan Clarkson of Utah, to help the Celtics take command.

When Kanter turned a smart assist into a basket with 7:22 remaining in the game, the Celtics suddenly had a 100-87 lead. Utah did not approach at eight after that.

Tatum was the driving force of the Celtics for most of the three periods. He shot 13 of 20 overall and 3 of 5 in three-point attempts to crown a remarkable trip in which he scored 28, 41, 36 and 33 points.

Jaylen Brown added 20 points, Smart finished with nine assists to complete 17 points, and Daniel Theis contributed 16 points and seven rebounds for the Celtics, who were swept by the Jazz in the season series last year.

On his second return to Utah after playing his first seven seasons for Jazz, Hayward contributed 12 points and five rebounds for the victory.

Mitchell's total points came in 15 of 32 shots. He made only two of his 10 three-point attempts. Mike Conley went for 15 points and Royce O & # 39; Neale 14 for Utah, which is now 1-4 in a six-game home that ends Friday night against the Washington Wizards.

Philadelphia 76ers 94-108 Cleveland Cavaliers

















1:20



Highlights of the Philadelphia 76ers' trip to the Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA Week 19



Collin Sexton scored 28 points when host Cleveland Cavaliers won a 108-94 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, who lost three-time All-Star center Joel Embiid from a shoulder injury.

Larry Nance Jr accumulated 13 points and 15 rebounds in the season and Tristan Thompson had 14 and 13, respectively, as the Cavaliers achieved their fourth victory in five games.

Embiid suffered a sprained left shoulder after a collision with downtown Cleveland Ante Zizic with 49 seconds remaining in the first quarter. The 7-foot Embiid winced in pain after missing the two free throw attempts before retiring to the locker room. Embiid returned briefly to the bench in the second quarter before he was discarded for the contest at the break.

Image:

Joel Embiid reacts after suffering a shoulder injury in the loss of Philadelphia in Cleveland



Embiid's injury is the last for the 76ers, who don't have Ben Simmons after the All-Star guard was injured during Saturday's 119-98 setback in Milwaukee. Simmons is dealing with a nervous shock in the lower back.

Kevin Love, who finished with 13 points and nine rebounds, drained a triple to boost Cleveland's lead to 70-50 midway through the third quarter, before Philadelphia responded with 11 straight points. Josh Richardson crowned that wave with a triple, and Shake Milton and Al Horford then connected from beyond the arch to cut the advantage of the Cavaliers to 85-80 with just over nine minutes remaining in the game.

The dump in the Thompson alley and the Love and Sexton triples highlighted a 16-6 increase to effectively put the game on ice.

Milton scored 20 points and Furkan Korkmaz added 14 for the 76ers, who have lost seven straight on the road to drop to Philadelphia 9-21 in the season.

Minnesota Timberwolves 129-126 Miami Heat

















1:39



Highlights of the Minnesota Timberwolves trip to the Miami Heat in week 19 of the NBA



D & # 39; Angelo Russell scored 27 points and Jordan McLaughlin took off with 8 seconds remaining, which led the Minnesota Timberwolves, supposedly outdated, to a 129-126 victory over host Miami Heat. The Timberwolves had lost 18 of their last 19 games.

Down by 12 points with 4:39 to play in the last quarter, Minneosta used an impulse of 16 to return to the game. Jake Layman, a little-used reserve, made two free throws with 17 seconds left to give Minnesota a 125-124 lead. After two free throws by Jimmy Butler of Miami, the 5-foot and 11-inch McLaughlin drove down the right side of the lane and somehow got his shot on the 6-foot-9-inch Bam Adebayo blocker.

Image:

D & # 39; Angelo Russell celebrates after making a decisive blockade in Minnesota's victory against Miami



Butler, a five-time All-Star who had missed the previous two games due to personal problems, recorded 18 points and nine assists. Rookie guard Kendrick Nunn led Miami with 24 points, and Adebayo, playing despite a sprained ankle and stitches under his left eye, had 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

The Heat has lost two consecutive games, against two of the last five NBA teams: Minnesota and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Minnesota broke a streak of five straight losses despite playing its fifth straight game without star center Karl-Anthony Towns, who has a wrist injury.

Image:

Derrick Jones Jr hits a home dump in Miami's loss to Minnesota



Miami seemed to take control of the game in the last quarter, but Minnesota used an 11-0 run to tie the score 123-123 with 46 seconds remaining, setting the stage for the final drama.

Brooklyn Nets 106-110 Washington Wizards

















1:24



Highlights of the Brooklyn Nets' trip to the Washington Wizards in NBA Week 19



Bradley Beal scored 30 points and connected with Jerome Robinson for triple the lead with 9.5 seconds remaining while the Washington Wizards recovered after losing an 18-point lead to a 110-106 victory over the visiting Brooklyn Nets.

Beal scored 17 of Washington's 29 points in a wild fourth quarter that featured nine leadership changes and 10 draws. He also had five assists, including the pass to Robinson, who buried the three-point clutch from the right side before Spencer Dinwiddie could defend him.

Robinson's triple gave Washington a 108-106 lead and also grabbed the rebound when Dinwiddie missed a triple with 4.5 seconds remaining. Caris LeVert committed a foul and Robinson won the 15th victory of Washington in the last 17 meetings with Brooklyn by hitting two free throws with 1.6 seconds remaining.

Image:

Bradley Beal celebrates after scoring against the Nets



Beal exceeded 25 points for the 16th consecutive game when Washington broke a three-game losing streak. He shot 11 of 24 from the ground while the Wizards shot 42.7 percent as a team.

Rookie Rui Hachimura added 17 points and Davis Bertans contributed 14 when the Wizards recovered after they were outscored 37-21 in the third quarter when the Nets responded.

LeVert led all scorers with 34 points, while Dinwiddie added 18, as the Nets shot 41.4 percent from the field. DeAndre Jordan added 16 points and 16 rebounds from the bench, while Taurean Prince contributed 13.

Orlando Magic 130-120 Atlanta Hawks

















1:33



Highlights of the Orlando Magic trip to the Atlanta Hawks in week 19 of the NBA



Evan Fournier scored 28 points, including a pair of key fourth-quarter baskets that helped the Orlando Magic visitor defeat the Atlanta Hawks 130-120.

Fournier scored five points during a 9-2 run that allowed the Magic to extend a four-point lead to an 11-point lead. Fournier was 11 of 18 from the floor with four rebounds, five assists and three steals.

The victory allowed the Magic to split the series of the four-game season with Atlanta. Orlando has won two straight games and four of its last five. Atlanta has lost two games in a row.

The Magic also scored 25 points and 10 rebounds from Aaron Gordon and 17 points and 12 rebounds from Nikola Vucevic. Orlando's Mo Bamba entered the game early in the first quarter when Vucevic picked up two quick fouls and finished with 15 points, matching his personal record, along with 10 rebounds and four blocked shots.

Image:

Aaron Gordon attacks the basket against Atlanta



Trae Young from Atlanta was not expected to play due to flu-like symptoms in the morning. He finished with 37 points, 20 in the second quarter, with 11 assists. The Hawks also scored 26 points from John Collins and 14 points from Cam Reddish.

The score was tied 64-64 at the break after a wild second quarter in which the teams combined for 78 points. Volatility continued in the third quarter. Atlanta increased to a 75-68 lead in Bruno Fernando's dump with 9:21 left. But Orlando beat the Hawks 29-9 and led 97-84 when Gordon scored on a plate. The Magic took a 103-95 lead in the last quarter and held on to victory.

New York Knicks 101-107 Charlotte Hornets

















1:07



Highlights of the New York Knicks trip to the Charlotte Hornets in week 19 of the NBA



Terry Rozier scored 26 points and Devonte & # 39; Graham added 21 when the Charlotte Hornets backcourt showed the difference in a 107-101 victory against New York Knicks visitors.

PJ Washington and Bismack Biyombo each added 12 points, and Miles Bridges had 10 points when the Hornets recovered one night after one of their most miserable outings of the season.

The Knicks, who have lost five straight games, closed in 97-95 with less than three minutes to play. Graham scored the next three points in free throws. From there, Rozier responded by the following four points of the Hornets to keep the Knicks at bay. Rozier was 8 of 8 in free throws.

Julius Randle contributed 18 points, Bobby Portis had 17 points and Allonzo Trier provided 15 points to control the Knicks. The 12 points and 16 rebounds of Mitchell Robinson and the 10 points of Taj Gibson also contributed.

The Hornets, who had a total of low points in the season one night before in a 119-80 loss to the Indiana Pacers, had a 56-46 half-time lead, shooting 55.8 percent from the field.

The New York backcourt of Elfrid Payton and RJ Barrett had six points in half and finished with 11 points combined in 5 of 19 shots.

