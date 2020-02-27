Low in snow: Japan's Olympic cooling plans on thin ice | News

%MINIFYHTMLa4d7a29bbd8933debfe0fdda7c684e8711% %MINIFYHTMLa4d7a29bbd8933debfe0fdda7c684e8712%

According to the authorities, a plan to use the snow collected in the mountains of Japan to cool the venues of the 2020 Olympic Games this summer is hampered by snowfall on the way to being the lowest recorded.

Authorities in Minami-Uonuma, in Niigata Prefecture, north of Tokyo, have been trying to collect and store snow to take by train to the Olympic football and basketball stadiums. The project is costing around $ 490,000.

%MINIFYHTMLa4d7a29bbd8933debfe0fdda7c684e8713% %MINIFYHTMLa4d7a29bbd8933debfe0fdda7c684e8714%

However, a mild winter that lacks adequate snowfall that cannot even cover popular ski resorts can cause authorities to suspend their plans.

%MINIFYHTMLa4d7a29bbd8933debfe0fdda7c684e8715% %MINIFYHTMLa4d7a29bbd8933debfe0fdda7c684e8716%

With temperatures around Tokyo often rising to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in the summer, organizers also plan to use fog sprays and water stations to cool the spectators.

In ski resorts across the country, snow depths are well below average and higher temperatures mean that any white material that falls off quickly melts, forcing some areas to bring it by truck.

"It's the first time in 30 years that there isn't enough snow … You can't even ski to the bottom," said Yoshihiro Tsuchiya, a hotel owner in Hakuba.

This winter is the warmest recorded, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Japan's warm climate is part of a broader pattern of climate change caused by human carbon emissions, said Professor Michael Mann, director of the Center for Earth System Science at Pennsylvania State University.

Maximum snow depths in areas along the Sea of ​​Japan decreased by up to 15 percent per decade in the years between 1962 and 2016, according to a study by the Ministry of Environment in 2018.