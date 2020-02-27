Loughlin and Giannulli ready for trial in October in university scam – Up News Info

BOSTON (AP) – Television actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, will go to court in October on bribery charges to enter their daughters at the University of Southern California, a federal judge said Thursday .

%MINIFYHTML1673f5ead74af755b85834a420ea79ef11% %MINIFYHTML1673f5ead74af755b85834a420ea79ef12%

The judge set the date of the trial one day after defense attorneys claimed that new evidence would exempt the two charges in the university admission bribery scheme that has involved prestigious universities across the country.

The famous couple will be tried from October 5 in federal court in Boston along with six other prominent parents accused of manipulating the university admission process. Seven others still fighting for the charges will go to trial in January 2021, said United States District Judge Nathaniel Gorton.

Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky in the comedy "Full House," and Giannulli are accused of paying $ 500,000 to take their daughters to the USC as recruits for the rowing team, although none of them was a rower. Authorities say Loughlin and Giannulli helped create fake athletic profiles for teens by sending the consultant in the center of the scheme, Rick Singer, photos of their teenagers posing on rowing machines.

The money was channeled through a simulated charity operated by Singer, who pleaded guilty to orchestrating the plan, authorities say.

The lawyers of Loughlin and Giannulli had urged the judge to delay the establishment of trial dates in light of the new evidence they received from prosecutors this week. They say this evidence reinforces the couple's claim that they believed their payments were legitimate donations, not bribes.

But the judge said the cases should be resolved quickly and ordered the defense lawyers to file any motion to dismiss the case before March 13.

Loughlin and Giannulli's lawyers said in a presentation Wednesday night that prosecutors provided them with notes on Singer's iPhone. Singer says in the notes that the FBI agents yelled at him and told him to lie for the parents to say things on recorded phone calls that could be used against him.

The lawyers also say that Singer's notes indicate that the FBI agents told him to lie saying that he told the parents who participated in the so-called "side door,quot; scheme that the payments were bribes, not legitimate donations.

“Strong and abrasive call with agents. They keep asking me to tell a liar and not repeat what I told my clients about where the money was going, the program and not the coach, and that it was a donation and they want it to be a payment, "Singer wrote, according With the presentation.

Singer's notes were not given to the defense until this week because the government believed they were privileged and did not review them after discovering them in October 2018, prosecutors say.

Sean Berkowtiz, the couple's lawyer, said in a court presentation on Thursday that prosecutors' explanation for not delivering evidence before is "false." He accused the government of "heinous accusatory misconduct."

"The fact that someone made a donation to USC with the goal of having their children enter USC is not a crime," said BJ Trach, another Loughlin lawyer.

Deputy federal prosecutor Eric Rosen told the judge that it doesn't matter if Singer called the payments bribes or donations, because it was still an illegal quid pro quo.

"The fact that it was called a donation does not make it legitimate," Rosen said.