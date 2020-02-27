Los Angeles, Sunday, March 1 – Up News Info Detroit

The Migos rapper Offset makes his acting debut as a guest star in a completely new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles this Sunday night, March 1 at 9:00 p.m. ET / PT. In the Sunday night episode entitled "Alsiyadun," Fatima is captured while on a mission and held by rescue, Callen and Sam recruit a secret CIA agent, Kadri, portrayed by Offset, to help her recover. "Alsiyadun,quot; will also present the world premiere of the new Offset song, "Danger,quot;.

