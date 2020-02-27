Los Angeles police chief uses the uniform crosswalk to catch drivers who don't give way to pedestrians – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The deputy chief of the Los Angeles Police Department crossed the street without a uniform on Thursday to see who, and more importantly, would not stop at a crosswalk.

The department shared a video of Deputy Chief Blake Chow across the street on Twitter, saying: “Today, LAPD Deputy Chief Blake Chow literally put his safety on the line to catch drivers who don't give way to pedestrians in the crosswalk. You are the judge … violation of 21950 of the California Vehicle Code?

At least eight vehicles could be seen crossing the crosswalk before a driver finally stopped when Chow entered the street. Multiple cars on other lanes could not stop as they slowly made their way.

The code in question, California Vehicle Code 21950, states: "The driver of a vehicle must yield to a pedestrian crossing the road within any marked crosswalk or within any unmarked crosswalk at an intersection, unless otherwise indicated in this chapter. "

At the end of the video, two motorcycle officers took off in the direction of the cars that did not yield.

