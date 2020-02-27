Lori Loughlin's lawyer says they have evidence that he is innocent

Lori Loughlin and her husband's lawyer say they have evidence that they could exonerate them in the university admission scandal, also known as "Varsity Blues."

ABC News reported that the Full house The actress has continued to support her defense on the idea that she and her man never knew that the money they paid was bribes, rather than donations. They thought they were simply making donations, which are common in the university admission process.

Sean M. Berkowitz, Loughlin's lawyer, shared a note from Rick Singer's phone in a federal court in Boston that seems to support that claim.

Singer, who reportedly pleaded guilty to organized crime and fraud in the case, reportedly complained in his notes that he had an argument with FBI agents after being told to tell customers where payments really went. . Singer had reservations about telling where the cash was going because it was a "lie."

Rick Singer said in his notes that he had a "loud and abrasive,quot; call with the FBI, in which he was told to lie and not reveal where his money was going. Prosecutors argued, however, that Singer's interpretations were only those of a "scammer."

However, Berkowitz used the note and also requested to postpone the trial date due to changes in the evidence. Singer, in the notes that arrived as part of the court presentation earlier this week, states that the FBI agents yelled at him and told him to tell his clients that donations were "bribes," rather than legitimate donations.

As most know, Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are among approximately two dozen people accused of participating in the scandal, many of whom have been sentenced to prison. Mossimo and Lori have been accused of paying half a million dollars in bribes to Rick Singer so that their daughters are recruited into the school as members of the crew.

Neither Olivia Jade nor Isabella have ever rowed with the crew. Mossimo and Lori pleaded not guilty to all charges, including conspiracy to commit money laundering, honest services, postal fraud and more.



