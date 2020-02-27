Lori Loughlin's lawyer claims to have evidence to support his innocence in the case of university admission

%MINIFYHTML74c1ce4f5fa33fb56176df46d3b1e48a11% %MINIFYHTML74c1ce4f5fa33fb56176df46d3b1e48a12%

WENN / Dave Bedrosian

During a court hearing, Sean M. Berkowitz publishes notes from Rick Singer's phone that says he supports his claim that she thought the money he had paid Singer was a donation, not a bribe.

Up News Info –

Lori LoughlinThe company's lawyer has claimed to have new evidence that will exonerate the actress and her husband Mossimo Giannulli for her alleged involvement in a federal bribery case.

The couple is fighting fraud, money laundering and bribery charges after their arrest last March (2019), when Loughlin and fashion designer Giannulli were accused of donating $ 500,000 (£ 375,200) to a Fake charity created by the plan's intellectual author, Rick Singer.

%MINIFYHTML74c1ce4f5fa33fb56176df46d3b1e48a13% %MINIFYHTML74c1ce4f5fa33fb56176df46d3b1e48a14%

Loughlin and Giannulli, who face a maximum of 45 years behind bars if convicted of all charges, have pleaded not guilty to the charges, with the "Fuller House"Star always insisted that he thought the money he had paid Singer was a donation, not a bribe.

%MINIFYHTML74c1ce4f5fa33fb56176df46d3b1e48a15% %MINIFYHTML74c1ce4f5fa33fb56176df46d3b1e48a16%

And in federal court in Boston on Wednesday, February 26, his lawyer Sean M. Berkowitz published notes on Singer's iPhone that he said supported that claim.

In the notes, Singer, who pleaded guilty to organized crime and fraud, complains to his lawyer that he had had a telephone discussion with FBI agents about what he had said to the parents involved in the scandal. He alleged in the notes that the FBI had told him to lie saying that payments were always known to be bribes, rather than donations.

"Strong and abrasive call with agents," Singer wrote. "They keep asking me to tell a liar and not repeat what I told my clients about where (sic) money was going, to the program, not to the coach, and that it was a donation and they want it to be a payment." "

Following the discovery of the new evidence, Berkowitz has asked a judge to delay the hearing, which will take place on Thursday, which would have established a trial date for the parents involved in the scandal.

"This late discovery … is devastating in the case of the government and shows that the government has been incorrectly retaining central exculpatory information, using an effort to" win at all costs "instead of following its obligation to do justice," he wrote.

He added that the new evidence is not only "exculpatory, but exempts the defendants that the government has accused of bribery."

While it is believed that federal prosecutors wanted the trial to begin in October, with Loughlin and Giannulli among the first courts, parents' lawyers said the complexity of the case means that it should not be tried until next February 2021.

A judge has not yet ruled on Berkowitz's request for a delay in establishing the trial date.