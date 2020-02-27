Lori Loughlin will be judged on case of bribery of admission to the university in October

WENN / FayesVision

The former star of & # 39; Fuller House & # 39; and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, faces a maximum of 50 years in jail each and millions of dollars in fines if convicted.

Lori Loughlin and her husband will be tried in his case of admission to the university in October.

Despite the attempt of his lawyers to postpone the process until 2021, due to the newly acquired evidence, the first "Fuller House"Star and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli will face justice in court starting October 5, US District Judge Nathaniel Gorton ruled in Boston, Massachusetts.

The jury selection is scheduled to begin on September 28.

The actress and her husband have argued that they are innocent of the charges that were part of a plan to bribe university admissions officers to secure university places for their children.

The couple was not present in court on Thursday (February 27) as Judge Gorton scheduled the trial date.

Loughlin and Giannulli face a maximum of 50 years in jail each and millions of dollars in fines if convicted.

The couple's lawyers at Latham & Watkins have accused prosecutors of suppressing the evidence they believe could "exonerate" their clients. Attorney Sean Berkowitz presented documents on Wednesday, claiming that the notes obtained by federal agents show that his clients believed that the $ 500,000 (£ 388,000) they gave to the head of the Key Worldwide Foundation William Singer to help them secure the best university places to his daughters were "legitimate donations" for university programs.