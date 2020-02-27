Looking for Kamo: What happens when a child disappears? The | South Africa

%MINIFYHTML4cdf67f8b9f00fe4ecc281cd70069c0811% %MINIFYHTML4cdf67f8b9f00fe4ecc281cd70069c0812%

For more than 10 years, I delved into the world of child sexual abuse in South Africa. During this time, I spent some years working intermittently with several units of the South African Police Service, in several provinces throughout the country.

I also worked with a work team created to combat trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation of children. One of the officers who led this operation was Inspector "Stroppie,quot; Grobbelaar, of the Canine Search and Rescue Unit of the Soweto Police. There are few human beings on the planet as dedicated as Stroppie. His work was not just a matter of life or death, but a race against time.

At that time, Stroppie worked with his dog, Fargu, who was trained to be a search and rescue dog and a corpse dog.

One December, while working with Stroppie, we received an alert that a small child was missing. Kamogelo Sekome was a seven-year-old girl known to her family as Kamo.

A kidnapping case was opened at the Eldorado police station when a neighbor said she had seen Kamo in her school uniform and carrying her school bag, walking hand in hand with an unknown man on a nearby road.

Two months earlier, in October, there was a big protest over the way the police had handled the disappearance of Michaela Ghairoenisha Ganchi, six years old. When Michaela's mother tried to report her daughter's disappearance, police told her to return 24 hours later.

Several weeks after his disappearance, Stoppie discovered Michaela's raped and mutilated body. The case affected him so much that it was one of the reasons he left the police service several years later, after almost 20 years at work. You can rarely talk about Michaela.

A few weeks after Michaela's body was discovered, it was reported that Kamo had disappeared, near where Michaela had been found.

Stroppie directed the search game for Kamo. Once the alert arrived, search and rescue units from different locations met in an agreed place. A map of the area was studied and discussed, and after identifying the most likely areas for a child to take, the search began.

Some officers entered the community, others toured the surrounding fields on foot or by quad. Flyers were printed and delivered in the area and its surroundings, alerting people that a child was missing. The search dogs and their handlers rode canoes along nearby rivers, dams and lakes. Helicopters were sent for aerial reconnaissance. Police rapped caves and cracks. The mounted unit looked for denser areas on horseback. All sewers and stormwater drains were checked.

On the morning of Kamo's disappearance, she had fallen asleep, but her aunt and adoptive mother, Anna Lesele, woke her and sent her, since it was the last day of the school year.

The day before, Anna had bought Kamo new clothes for Christmas and the girl had been on the moon while she tried them on. I was excited about the holidays and moving to third grade next January.

Five years earlier, Kamo's mother had died. For two years, Kamo had lived in an orphanage before she and her two brothers were adopted by her aunt, Anna. Anna and Kamo had really joined during the years they had lived together.

Every day, Stroppie checked Anna. He would talk to her, make sure she got the support she needed and give her updates on Kamo's search, telling her they still had hope. After a few days of searching for a missing child, the chances of finding him alive diminish considerably, but everyone still had hope for Kamo.

Looking at this photo of one of Stroppie's visits with Anna takes me back to that day, in search of Kamo. My heart hurts. The expression on Anna's face, the emptiness in her eyes, really convey to me the magnitude of her loss, the helplessness of her situation and her anguish over the disappearance of her beloved daughter. Stroppie's body language shows the burden it carries, the immense stress it faces, the urgency of finding Kamo alive.

Kamo's search continued for a month. She was never found.