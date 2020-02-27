LISTEN: Golden Point podcast special with the great Keith Senior of Leeds Rhinos | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTMLaaadf9b873bc3ba0f07f78328f8a5fe811% %MINIFYHTMLaaadf9b873bc3ba0f07f78328f8a5fe812%





Keith Senior joins Fraser Dainton for the last Super League Superstars show

This week, we bring you another special edition of the Golden Point podcast with former Super League star Keith Senior.

The former center of Leeds Rhinos and Sheffield Eagles spoke with Sky sports news Reporter Fraser Dainton as part of his Super League Superstars series, which is a common feature in the Golden Point podcast.

Senior talks about meeting several of his former Leeds teammates for the recent game of benefits for Rob Burrow and Jamie Jones-Buchanan, and how much it means to see the sport come together to support Burrow following his diagnosis of motor neuron

The 43-year-old man also gives his opinion on the current side of Rhinos and tells us about his new role in the panel of judges of the Man of Steel award.

In addition, Senior submits to the series of questions of the & # 39; set of six & # 39 ;, where he chooses the best with whom he played and against, not to mention other highlights of his career.