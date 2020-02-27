Lil Scrappy's ex, Erica Dixon, explains why it should never be compared to Bambi Benson – After this photo linked to Toya Wright created an unnecessary drama

Erica Dixon has a message for her admirers and enemies: it's time to turn the page of Lil Scrappy and Bambi Benson and start focusing on a new chapter.

the Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Recently, the star and mother of three children went to social networks, and published a sizzling photo in which she shows her impressive booty and flat stomach only a few months after giving birth to twins.

The photo was taken at Toya Wright's double Dutch competition in Atlanta. Fans looking for a scandal decided to do what they always do: compare it to Bambi. Bambi is the wife of Erica's ex-boyfriend, rapper Lil Scrappy.

Bambi shares a son with Lil Scrappy. Erica has a teenage girl with a rapper. The mother of three children visited Instagram on Tuesday and uploaded a photo of herself at Wright's recent double Dutch competition in Atlanta.

One person made this strange comment: "She is much prettier than bam."

Erica returned the applause with: "Good thing! You said a full mouth. Everyone has moved on. Sad, my people can't either."

A few weeks ago, Erica found herself in the same situation, and replied: “Exactly! There is no competition when there is no comparison. You tried to shade, however, but I will help you. Here is my stylist @ hopedahairologist … your real hair shouldn't look like 27 pieces suh. "

A sponsor declared: "Why can't Erica be congratulated without Bambi being shattered and talking about him?" Erica doesn't care about her, and this post has nothing to do with her! It is very sad and annoying the way some of us "think,quot; … SMFH 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ ".

This follower wrote: “You never walked away from you. Erica Dixon team all day. Bad AF😍🔥💯 can see what you said went through the minds of two people🙄. Ignorance in some is amazing. ”

The last time the trio was in the same room, it didn't work out.

Bambi's husband told Erica: "None of you know her. She will always do this. She is a basic baby mother."

Emani's father said: "I didn't mean basic, do you feel me? I was referring to the other word that goes with basic: typical. Respect for being the mother (of Emani). Now, get money from child support but I still tell everyone that he is not receiving money, that was all. I am not going to jail without support because I take care of my son. I have been taking care of my seed since before she was born. I was giving Erica $ 2,000 per month before she was born. Stop lying. "

This is a step in the right direction.



