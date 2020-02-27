Lil Baby says she is not in love with her girlfriend Jayda, she replies

%MINIFYHTMLb25a8521b3efb7b080185e33b35f85a911% %MINIFYHTMLb25a8521b3efb7b080185e33b35f85a912%

Instagram

The rapper & # 39; Harder Than Ever & # 39; his relationship does not seem to be taken seriously, and his girlfriend Jayda Ayanna, who is also the mother of his youngest son, considers his comments.

Up News Info –

Lil baby could be in a relationship with Jayda Ayanna or Jayda Cheaves, but he made it clear that he is not in love with her. When asked about his love life, the 25-year-old rapper said he liked his single life very much and was not ready to be tied with any woman.

The clip was sent to his girlfriend Jayda, and she didn't seem surprised at his comments. "Explain what? Everyone listened to the clear man," he commented on Twitter. "Lol, I don't even get the explanation, but I guess it works [shrugging]. Through all the bs I still have."

%MINIFYHTMLb25a8521b3efb7b080185e33b35f85a913% %MINIFYHTMLb25a8521b3efb7b080185e33b35f85a914%

One's mother insisted that she was not upset, "How am I going to be saddened by someone else's actions?" He also wrote: "Stop with negativity [smiley face] that life is good."

%MINIFYHTMLb25a8521b3efb7b080185e33b35f85a915% %MINIFYHTMLb25a8521b3efb7b080185e33b35f85a916%

<br />

Lil Baby's comments about their relationship could explain why he didn't take Jayda to the Grammy Awards with him even though she had already flown to the Staples Center for him. It's unclear what happened, but she ended up attending the event alone and she got upset and flew home alone.

He then deleted his photos from his Instagram, which caused rumors of rupture. He also hinted at his frustrations on Twitter: "I hate when they put me in situations where I have to act out of place. It's weird that I get angry or angry, but when I know I'm forced to do or say NOTHING."

While she reacted strongly to Grammy's rebuff, she is more forgiving when it comes to her infidelities. "I do not say that any of that is right or great, but we are young as hell and we are not married, I do not expect it not to cheat," he once said. "All these n *** as a cheater bruh! ALL OF THEM."

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves welcomed a baby in February 2019. She is her second child. They recently met on the child's birthday with a Lego theme. He also has another son from a previous relationship.