Liam Payne and Maya Henry & # 39; very happy together & # 39; despite the divided rumors

WENN / Avalon

Contrary to the rumors that they have separated, the singer of & # 39; Strip That Down & # 39; and his 19-year-old model girlfriend are still together and & # 39; enjoy each other's company & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Liam Payne Y Maya Henry They have not gone their separate ways. Hours after the news emerged that the two have gone their separate ways, new reports came out clarifying that the Only one direction The member and the 19-year-old model are still "very happy together."

Making things clear, the split speculation was a friend of the couple who told Daily Mail: "Maya and Liam are definitely still a couple and are very happy together." The so-called insider information continued: "Both of you have been taking time off social media lately and enjoying each other's company away from the spotlight."

The clarification came just after The Sun came out with a report on Wednesday, February 26, that the "Strip That Down" singer and his girlfriend had separated after six months of dating. At that time, a source said: "Things between Liam and Maya had been difficult recently and finally decided to call him one day."

"He was extremely busy late last year and when he finally stopped, they were able to reevaluate exactly what they wanted," the source explained. "They decided to go their separate ways, but he is not depressed and wants to leave him behind. He has been telling people he is single and looking forward to the future."

Liam and Maya were romantically linked for the first time in August 2018 after their separation from Cheryl Cole, but they didn't publicize their relationship until September 2019. They were last seen together in December of the same year when they visited a nightclub in Texas.

Before making it public with Maya, Liam provoked a rumor of dating with Naomi Campbell. The couple exchanged a series of flirtatious messages on social networks, and were seen enjoying each other's company at a concert at the O2 Arena in London in January. "Liam and Naomi were eager to keep a low profile," a source told Daily Star about his night out.