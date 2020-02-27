Les Shapiro leaves Mile High Sports Radio, but "does not leave Denver,quot;

Goodbye for now? Yes. But Les Shapiro wants to make one thing clear: he is not a goodbye forever.
"I am not leaving Denver," the area's host and evening host on Mile High Sports Radio told The Post on Wednesday. After announcing on social networks that Friday's "Goodman & Shapiro Show,quot; will be the last. "We will spend a lot of time coming and going."
Shapiro and his wife are moving to Scottsdale, Arizona, which is where the "round trip,quot; comes in. And while walking away from a full-time concert in Denver after 36 years in the market, the man still has plenty of swords to juggle.
First: Shapiro will launch a podcast in April on all platforms called "Unstoppable,quot;, which will be the co-host. At least one local team has approached him to provide content, just like some local businesses.
Despite fighting stage 4 cancer in the lungs and neck, Shapiro, 63, complained that "I still feel that I am 30 years old.
“My health is excellent right now. I say, "right now," because you don't know what's around the corner. There is still some cancer in the lung and neck area. However, it is tiny and (my doctors) are doing a great job to control it and I am living a fairly normal life. "
The sincere responses published Wednesday in response to his move in Arizona "make me wonder if I am making the right decision," Shapiro said with a laugh.
"I never consider myself,quot; that guy "… So when I received answers like the ones I received on Twitter and Facebook, that moved me and humiliated me. And some of them really made me cry.”
