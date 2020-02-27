Lena Waithe closes speculation about her concept of theft for & # 39; Girls Room & # 39;

WENN / Avalon

The controversy surrounding & # 39; Girls Room & # 39; It begins after the Atlanta screenwriter, Nina Lee, visits Twitter to draw attention to the similarities between Lena's work and her own.

Lena Waithe finally broke the silence amid accusations that she stole the idea for her new television series "Girls room"from the screenwriter from Atlanta, Nina Lee. In a new Twitter post, Lena denies the accusations and insists that she will never steal from another artist.

"There has been a floating accusation that I want to address. In 2019, I partnered with @Dove for their #GirlsRoom project. Before joining the project, in 2017 a @Dove partner devised the title and concept on which my scripts, "Lena explained in the statement on Wednesday, February 26." They led me to write the scripts and produce the content. "

"I never saw Nina Lee's work or steal another artist's work," he continued writing. "As a creative partner, I can only imagine how she should feel and look at #Dove to give us more clarity about the situation. Now that I know Nina Lee, I hope to see her art."

The controversy began after Nina reacted to a preview of Lena's new series on Friday, February 21. "This seems horrible, yes, I'm hating it," so he wrote on Twitter while citing the breakthrough. "This show was definitely a learning experience, thanks to everyone involved and those who still believe in me!"

Nina explained in a separate tweet: "I made many mistakes when it came to this show. I can still feel mistakes. And I would like to know what I know now. We were young and we didn't know what we had in our hands. But thanks to all the involved! I've written 4 shows since then, so if you're an investor, congratulate me, "he tweeted.

Noting another similarity between her 2017 work and Lena's new project, the writer continued: "Even the way her program is colored is strangely similar, I have to laugh. Ours was very funny, because it was about big drunk girls you know in] the girls' bathroom. And it spread to their lives and how difficult and rewarding it can be to navigate life at age 20. "

Dove, meanwhile, issued a statement that said: "Dove began working in & # 39; Girls Room & # 39; with our partners in early 2017, and we are proud to have partnered with ATTN: and Lena Waithe to realize the vision The name of the series was developed before Lena or ATTN: they were added to the project and it was selected because our scenes take place mainly in & # 39; Girls Room & # 39 ;, any similarity with other creative projects is completely involuntary. "