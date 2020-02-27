LeBron James will stay out of the Lakers games against the Warriors due to pain in the left groin | NBA News

LeBron James will miss the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday with a pain in his left groin.

Live NBA: L.A. Lakers @ Golden State



Friday, February 28 at 3:30 a.m.



James has sat alone twice this season. He missed a game on December 22 against the Denver Nuggets due to a thoracic muscle strain, and was out on January 11 against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a cold in the chest.

Last season, James came out with a break in the left groin during a Christmas Day game against the Warriors and missed all 17 games. He returned on January 31, but finally stayed out of the last six games of the season.

















1:46



LeBron James scores 40 points and eight rebounds for the Los Angeles Lakers in his first career meeting with Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans



James, an All-Star 16 times, is scoring 25.5 points per game this season, and leads the NBA with an average of 10.6 assists per game. He has led the Lakers to a record of 44-12, first place in the Western Conference.

In addition to James's injury, Anthony Davis of the Lakers is suffering from pain in his left elbow. Davis is likely for Thursday's game in San Francisco.

To wish to watch the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.