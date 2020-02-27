LeBron James will miss Los Angeles Lakers' visit to Golden State Warriors | NBA News

In a showdown of the best and worst teams in the Western Conference, the Lakers will take the field with the impulse of a winning six-game run, while the Warriors will try to end a seven-game losing skid.

The Lakers have not won a season series from their Northern California rivals since 2012-13, but they have the opportunity to secure the set of four games this year, having won 120-94 at home in November and 125-120 at San Francisco earlier this month.

Live NBA: L.A. Lakers @ Golden State



Friday, February 28 at 3:30 a.m.



Anthony Davis, who faced the first direct showdown, contributed 27 points and 10 rebounds to the Los Angeles road victory 19 days ago in his first regular season game in the San Francisco Bay Area as a member of the Lakers

LeBron James also recorded a double double (22 points, 11 assists) in the victory, giving him two in the same number of games against the Warriors this season. Unfortunately for the Lakers, it will not adapt due to a pain in the left groin.

The game opens a three-game trip for the Lakers, all against teams that have defeated during their current winning streak. After San Francisco, they will move to Memphis on Saturday to face the Grizzlies, who beat 117-105 last week, and then to New Orleans on Sunday for a rematch with Zion Williamson and the Pelicans, whom they sent 118-109 On tuesday night.

















1:54



Check out the top ten plays on Wednesday night in the NBA



Meanwhile, the Warriors will seek to prevent their current losing streak from becoming the second longest of the season. They had a player of 10 before.

Another potential problem for Golden State is a possible anticipation at the weekend, when Stephen Curry could return from a hand injury suffered in the fourth game of the season.

Image:

Curry broke his left hand in the October 121-110 loss to the Phoenix Suns



Curry has not played a game with newcomer Andrew Wiggins, who began his Warriors career strongly, but has since received most of the defensive attention on his offensively challenged team.

Wiggins has been harassed in 9 of 30 shots in the last two Golden State games, totaling only 24 points.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr left the arena after Tuesday night's 112-94 loss to Sacramento waiting for the day he could surround his new small forward with better players.

"He knows our moves, so it's not a problem," Kerr responded to the media when asked to explain Wiggins' problems in the last two games. "I think it will be a big problem when Steph returns just so he can feel what it is like to play with Steph and Draymond (Green) together."

"I think that's the most important thing, playing alongside the guys who will be in lineup with him next year. I think he'll fit in very well with those guys. He's doing a good job executing the offense, and he knows what he's doing. out there. Now we have little staff. As we get healthier, I think we'll see it better because it can adapt to your role. "

To wish to watch the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.