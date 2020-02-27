Law and order: SVU and Chicago shows renewed for 3 seasons

NBC clings to its Dick wolf universe, and we may never have to say goodbye to Detective Olivia Benson.
The newly renovated network Law and order: SVU, Chicago fire, Chicago MedY Chicago P.D. for three more seasons each, and executive producer Dick Wolf has signed a new five-year contract to remain on Universal Television.
SVU It is currently in its 21st season, which means we will get at least 24, while Fire it's in season eight, P.S. it's in the seventh season, and Medicine It is in the fifth season. They join We are Y New amsterdam to enjoy the renovations of three seasons, which means that the basic dramas of NBC will not change soon.
SVU, in particular, is already the longest running live-action television show and the second longest-running television show of any kind, behind The Simpsons.
Also, if this wasn't exciting enough, you'll soon be able to see Wolf's entire television library in Peacock when it launches later this year.
"I am satisfied and excited that Universal remains our home for five more years," Wolf said in a statement. "This new term agreement complements our recently concluded agreement to make Peacock one of the main destinations for both the THE Y Chicago brands, as well as our extraordinary three-year NBC transmission transmissions in the current four series. We are now supercharged to expand our business on new platforms, both nationally and internationally, while continuing to produce our current and future series for transmission and transmission networks. "
"I have enjoyed working with Dick for decades and it goes without saying that he is still one of the most influential producers in history," said Bonnie Hammer, president of NBC University Content Studios. "He is a visionary unlike any other whose impact has changed the entire television landscape. We are more than pleased that Dick and his team remain in the NBCUniversal family for many years."
"The importance of Dick Wolf staying on Universal Television cannot be overstated," Pearlena Igbokwe, President of Universal Television, said in a statement. "Dick has demonstrated his expertise in building successful and iconic brands and telling exciting, intelligent and stimulating stories. It is an honor and pleasure to be part of the wolf pack for the next five years. We are also grateful to NBC for their continued support for Law Y Chicago drama series. "
"Dick Wolf has proven time and again that it makes viewers love," said Paul Telegdy, president of NBC Entertainment. "We are delighted, excited and proud that, as part of this epic agreement with Wolf Entertainment, the loyal NBC audience knows that their favorite shows have a certain future for the next three years."
Congratulations to Dick Wolf and all of us, sincerely.
