Law and order: SVU and Chicago shows renewed for 3 seasons

NBC clings to its Dick wolf universe, and we may never have to say goodbye to Detective Olivia Benson.

The newly renovated network Law and order: SVU, Chicago fire, Chicago MedY Chicago P.D. for three more seasons each, and executive producer Dick Wolf has signed a new five-year contract to remain on Universal Television.

%MINIFYHTML2d1f52b7643464e2b48222a6bb4107de13% %MINIFYHTML2d1f52b7643464e2b48222a6bb4107de14%

SVU It is currently in its 21st season, which means we will get at least 24, while Fire it's in season eight, P.S. it's in the seventh season, and Medicine It is in the fifth season. They join We are Y New amsterdam to enjoy the renovations of three seasons, which means that the basic dramas of NBC will not change soon.

%MINIFYHTML2d1f52b7643464e2b48222a6bb4107de15% %MINIFYHTML2d1f52b7643464e2b48222a6bb4107de16%

SVU, in particular, is already the longest running live-action television show and the second longest-running television show of any kind, behind The Simpsons.

Also, if this wasn't exciting enough, you'll soon be able to see Wolf's entire television library in Peacock when it launches later this year.