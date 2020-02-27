LASD, CHP looking for a person who stole a coffin with a coffin, body on the back

PASADENA (CBSLA) – Agents from the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department were investigating Wednesday night after a suspect stole a hearse with a coffin and a body inside.

The 2015 Lincoln Black Navigator was parked in a church in the 700 block of Rosemead Boulevard with a coffin with a body in the back at approximately 8:10 p.m. when an unknown suspect walked away in him.

%MINIFYHTMLb24c3377e0f8452d916901ba78af447911% %MINIFYHTMLb24c3377e0f8452d916901ba78af447912%

In a tweet addressed to the suspect, LASD asked the driver to return the body.