LASD, CHP looking for a person who stole a coffin with a coffin, body on the back

PASADENA (CBSLA) – Agents from the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department were investigating Wednesday night after a suspect stole a hearse with a coffin and a body inside.
The 2015 Lincoln Black Navigator was parked in a church in the 700 block of Rosemead Boulevard with a coffin with a body in the back at approximately 8:10 p.m. when an unknown suspect walked away in him.
In a tweet addressed to the suspect, LASD asked the driver to return the body.
For suspects who drive in a stolen Black Lincoln Navigator of the 700 blk of Rosemead Bl just after 8 p.m. of nowadays #Pasadena:
Of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make a good decision and bring the deceased person and the coffin into the Navigator. pic.twitter.com/Dvo7u94zL1
– Los Angeles County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 27, 2020
