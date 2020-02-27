Home Local News LAPD's chase with the stolen hearse ends in a wreck on the...

LAPD's chase with the stolen hearse ends in a wreck on the South LA Highway; Casket, body found inside – Up News Info Los Angeles

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>LAPD's chase with the stolen hearse ends in a wreck on the South LA Highway; Casket, body found inside - CBS Los Angeles
%MINIFYHTMLc960922f8cfeb69bddd8e0ccc7066a2411% %MINIFYHTMLc960922f8cfeb69bddd8e0ccc7066a2412%
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A police chase with a hearse that had been stolen with a body inside ended in an accident during rush hour Thursday morning on Highway 110 southbound in southern Los Angeles.

February 27, 2020. (CBS2)

A Los Angeles County Sheriff official confirmed to CBS2 that the crashed Lincoln Navigator was the same one that was stolen in Pasadena on Wednesday night. A coffin was found with a body in the injured vehicle, said the sheriff's department.

%MINIFYHTMLc960922f8cfeb69bddd8e0ccc7066a2413%%MINIFYHTMLc960922f8cfeb69bddd8e0ccc7066a2414%

The accident happened just before 7:50 a.m. on Highway 110 southbound on Vernon Avenue, according to Los Angeles police.

%MINIFYHTMLc960922f8cfeb69bddd8e0ccc7066a2415% %MINIFYHTMLc960922f8cfeb69bddd8e0ccc7066a2416%

(CBS2)

Sky2 images showed the officers surrounding the hearse, which had significant frontal damage. A suspect was arrested.

All the southbound lanes were closed.

On Wednesday night, a 2017 black Lincoln Navigator was stolen in front of the unorted Greek Orthodox Church of San Antonio in Pasadena. A coffin with a woman's body was inside the vehicle at the time of the robbery.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©