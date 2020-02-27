LAPD's chase with the stolen hearse ends in a wreck on the South LA Highway; Casket, body found inside – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A police chase with a hearse that had been stolen with a body inside ended in an accident during rush hour Thursday morning on Highway 110 southbound in southern Los Angeles.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff official confirmed to CBS2 that the crashed Lincoln Navigator was the same one that was stolen in Pasadena on Wednesday night. A coffin was found with a body in the injured vehicle, said the sheriff's department.

The accident happened just before 7:50 a.m. on Highway 110 southbound on Vernon Avenue, according to Los Angeles police.

Sky2 images showed the officers surrounding the hearse, which had significant frontal damage. A suspect was arrested.

All the southbound lanes were closed.

On Wednesday night, a 2017 black Lincoln Navigator was stolen in front of the unorted Greek Orthodox Church of San Antonio in Pasadena. A coffin with a woman's body was inside the vehicle at the time of the robbery.