Lamar Odom says that Kobe Bryant was like a "life coach,quot; for him

During a recent conversation with TMZ reporters, Lamar Odom, who once shared a Los Angeles shirt with Kobe Bryant, said he would miss Bryant for his "life advice," claiming he essentially saw Kobe as a "coach." of life,quot;.

Odom said: "Speak really, I will miss him only for his advice." Lamar admitted to the media that the basketball legend often told him about life's problems and sometimes offered him little advice that Lamar took very seriously.

Odom said one of the questions he would ask Kobe today if he was alive is how he could make his fans forgive him for "pawning those rings." Reportedly, Odom, who struggled hard with drug addiction about a decade ago, chose to pawn his NBA championship rings to pay for drugs.

Odom sold his 2008-2009 and 2009-2010 championship rings almost at the same time that his marriage to Khloe Kardashian was falling apart. The rings were actually auctioned in December 2019, and were embedded for $ 100,000.

Odom said that another aspect he would miss about Kobe was the sense of "brotherhood,quot; and "leadership." He claimed that he, Derek Fisher and Kobe were like the costume leaders. As previously reported, Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter and seven other friends of his died in a helicopter accident earlier this year.

Kobe's death has been in the headlines since he died, even earlier this week, when his wife, Vanessa and Michael Jordan gave speeches in front of the crowd at Monday's funeral.

Michael Jordan, who started crying in front of everyone there, says he was prepared to become the next "crying,quot; meme. Jordan, while on stage, referred to Kobe as his "little brother."

Jordan said Kobe was the type of player who "left everything on the floor," and as he knew him best, he wanted to be the best mentor for him as he could.



