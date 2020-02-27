Lady Gaga's new man’s ex-girlfriend reacts to her romance

Do you know the feeling when you see your ex with someone new? Now, imagine that someone new was Lady Gaga.

Such was the case of Lindsay Crouse. Earlier this month, the Grammy winner’s increasingly visible romance with Michael Polansky headlines provoked on 2020 Super Bowl weekend, culminating with the new couple making things official on Instagram. "We had a lot of fun in Miami," the Oscar winner wrote about his weekend getaway in a caption of a photo of the triple threat curled up in Polansky's lap.

Meanwhile, Crouse, a New York Times Senior staff editor opinion, I was receiving text messages. As he recalled in an article written for the website titled, "My ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend is Lady Gaga," she was "eating grapes from my cellar at my desk,quot; when she learned that Gaga's new man was the old man.

"I dated this normal mysterious man for seven years. Our relationship lasted the entire university, and then a few more years. (A popular song back then described being,quot; trapped in a bad romance, "Crouse wrote, an obvious reference to,quot; Bad Romance "by Gaga.