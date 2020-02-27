Lady Gaga's new man’s ex-girlfriend reacts to her romance

Do you know the feeling when you see your ex with someone new? Now, imagine that someone new was Lady Gaga.
Such was the case of Lindsay Crouse. Earlier this month, the Grammy winner’s increasingly visible romance with Michael Polansky headlines provoked on 2020 Super Bowl weekend, culminating with the new couple making things official on Instagram. "We had a lot of fun in Miami," the Oscar winner wrote about his weekend getaway in a caption of a photo of the triple threat curled up in Polansky's lap.
Meanwhile, Crouse, a New York Times Senior staff editor opinion, I was receiving text messages. As he recalled in an article written for the website titled, "My ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend is Lady Gaga," she was "eating grapes from my cellar at my desk,quot; when she learned that Gaga's new man was the old man.
"I dated this normal mysterious man for seven years. Our relationship lasted the entire university, and then a few more years. (A popular song back then described being,quot; trapped in a bad romance, "Crouse wrote, an obvious reference to,quot; Bad Romance "by Gaga.
Crouse continued to reflect on the state of social networks today and our relationship with them, how relationships are marked by digital milestones and the ways in which we can stay connected to each other, even when those relationships dissipate.
"I don't follow my ex on social media. We were & # 39; friends & # 39; on Facebook. Then we were & # 39; on a relationship & # 39; on Facebook. After we broke up, I noticed that I was & # 39; blocked & # 39; on Facebook. And then we moved in, "she said. "I had not searched Google forever (I promise). But this month I learned all about his new marital status, a few hours after it was revealed."
As for the fact that the relationship involves one of the biggest stars in the world, "instead of thinking, & # 39; Why not me? & # 39; when I see them together, I think & # 39; That it was me & # 39; ", wrote Crouse. "Eliminates the illusion of celebrity."
The positive side of the situation? She found herself comparing herself to Mother Monster "motivator."
"I went to a beautiful store where I had never been before and tried something. The employee asked me what the occasion was. I discovered on Facebook that my ex boyfriend was dating Lady Gaga, I said, and she looked me up and down,quot; Crouse described. "The dress was too expensive, but I bought it anyway. Why should I accept less than Lady Gaga?"
Referring to a motivational quote from the artist's social networks, Crouse elaborated: "As you get older, it is so easy to find the best in what you have become, make the most of it, and maybe even be a little complacent about it. But if Lady Gaga can do what she wants and even expand what she wants, why not me too?
