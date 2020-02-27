Lady GaGa's new man ex-girlfriend is sincere about comparing herself to the singer

Instagram

In an essay published by The New York Times, Lindsay Crouse details her reaction upon learning that Michael Polansky, with whom he dated for seven years, has found a new partner in the creator of hits & # 39; Shallow & # 39 ;.

The ex girlfriend of Lady GagaMichael Polansky's new boyfriend has opened up about the pressure of competing with the world superstar.

In an essay published by The New York Times on Thursday, February 27, Lindsay Crouse, who dated the tech entrepreneur for seven years, explained how it has been compared to one of the most famous women in the world.

"If you ever searched Google for the new partner of an ex (be honest), you probably played a certain game with yourself," he writes. "You are curious, what is healthy of you, or you want to know how you compare. Ideally, the ex-life would not improve much without you? However, in this case, everything is turned upside down. How does it compare? yourself with Lady Gaga?

Despite the difficulty of living up to the successful creator of hits "Bad Romance", Lindsay admits that the singer inspires her.

"Lady Gaga is amazing. Comparing with her is incredibly motivating, and I recommend you try it, regardless of how she relates to who is dating her," he adds. "The point is that Lady Gaga is living the ambitious life that we continue to say that women should embrace."

He even makes reference to an inspirational quote by Gaga, explaining how the pop star has impacted his own life.

"A quote I remember reading about her, probably on Instagram, says: & # 39; Never let a soul in the world tell you that you can't be exactly who you are & # 39;" Lindsay continued. "It's so easy as you get older to find the best in what you've become, make the most of it, and maybe even be a little complacent about it. But if Lady Gaga can do what she wants and even expand on what she wants Why not me too? Why not let it be & # 39; exactly who I am & # 39; it means trying to be the best I can be?

Lady GaGa and Polansky became Instagram officers with their relationship earlier this month.