Kyla Pratt confirms new episodes of "The Proud Family,quot; that will come exclusively to Disney +

# Roommates, your prayers have been officially answered! Many fans have been waiting and praying for the new Disney + streaming service to revive the hit 2000 animated series, "The Proud Family," well, Kyla Pratt, the star of the original, has just confirmed the news.

It's been 18 years since the premiere of the incredibly popular Disney animated series "The Proud Family,quot; and will finally return. Many Disney fans are very happy with the streaming content in the company's new service, and we are sure that adding "The Proud Family,quot; will give them another reason to love it.

Disney + has green light "The proud family: stronger and more proud,quot; which is currently in production at Disney Television Animation. What's even better is that the entire cast of original voices is back for the new episodes, including Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai ​​Parker as Trudy Proud, Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez. Cedric the Entertainer will also return as Uncle Bobby Proud.

The original series aired on Disney Channel from 2001 to 2005 and was praised for its messages on inclusion and cultural diversity. The program won several awards, including a BET Comedy Award, two Casting Society of America Awards and an NAACP Image Award for Cedric the Entertainer. The series ended with a Disney TV movie in 2005.

In a joint statement about the return of the series, creators Ralph Farquhar and Bruce Smith said this:

“In our minds, the program never left, since we still had tons of stories to tell. It's the perfect time to bring this show back, and we can't wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this trip with us. "

All previous seasons of "The proud family"They are currently available on Disney +.

