KUWK: Kris Jenner shares who she thinks will get pregnant after her daughters!

While she was invited to The Ellen DeGeneres Show today, Kris Jenner was put on the bench and had to answer some interesting questions about her big family of reality shows. Among them there was also one about who the mother thought would be the next to bring another baby into the world!

It is no secret that the Kardashian-Jenners like to have large families and that is obvious given the number of babies they all had (with the exception of Kendall) in recent years.

And they have not finished! That said, who does Kris think will get pregnant later?

At this time, Kris has no less than 10 grandchildren, who will give him the number 11?

The mother did not hesitate to answer that, as far as she is concerned, it is ‘Kourtney, or maybe Kylie. I think Kourtney. "

But then, he thought about it one more time and came up with a more surprising answer: "Maybe Kendall."

Ellen, of course, was surprised by this given the fact that the supermodel is the only one in the family who is not a mother.

Are you ready to follow everyone's steps and have a baby soon? Only time will tell!

But since Kris also mentioned Kylie, the host took this opportunity to ask if makeup mogul and her baby rapper, Travis Scott, were back together or not.

After all, they have also spent more time together since their separation.

"I don't know if they will be together again," Kris said, adding that they are doing very well as parents.

Another interesting question, and the one that really started the game was: "Is my favorite daughter (today)?"

"Today, ah, Khloe!", He replied, jokingly saying that he will have to disconnect everyone's TVs when the show is broadcast so they don't see her choosing their favorites.



