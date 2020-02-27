KUWK: Ben Simmons thinks the "Kardashian Curse,quot; is "pointless,quot; – He wants GF Kendall Jenner by his side as he recovers from an injury!

%MINIFYHTMLc6f2867ca7709120f0bd7705707dd34411% %MINIFYHTMLc6f2867ca7709120f0bd7705707dd34412%

Ben Simmons is recovering from a back injury, but although some may blame the so-called "Kardashian curse,quot; for this, the basketball player is not superstition at all! In other words, after getting back to supermodel Kendall Jenner, he would love nothing more than having her by his side while he recovers.

Simmons is convinced that the supposed curse that says all men who get involved with Kar-Jenner's women are exposed to misfortune is nothing more than "nonsense."

Instead of looking for someone else to blame for his injury, the NBA star has really focused on recovering since the back injury has been "driving him crazy that he can't play."

A source told HollywoodLife that "Ben has no idea if people claim that his injury was due to Kardashian's curse, but he wants to stay away from any nonsense at all costs."

Fans have been worried since it was revealed that Simmons suffered a "nervous shock in the lower back."

As a result, "it is expected to be left out for an extended period of time," a source told ESPN.

Even if people start blaming Kendall since the two met not too long ago, the basketball player has no plans to pay attention to the bad words that are thrown at his girlfriend.

‘Ben has been out of social media lately and is very focused on improving and helping his team again. Obviously, your top priority is your health and improve, simply and simply. He is putting much of his focus on getting healthy and if Kendall is there for him, even better, because he is not paying attention to the Kardashian curses they are throwing. You can't focus on the talk, you have to focus on improving, "the source said.



