Kris Jenner thinks Kendall Jenner could give her the next grandson

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; He talks about his expanding family during an appearance on & # 39; The Ellen DeGeneres Show & # 39 ;, suggesting that his next grandson could come from the 24-year-old model.

It is Kris Jenner waiting for a grandson of Kendall Jenner? The "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star participated in a game called" Keeping Up With the Blank "during his appearance on"The Ellen DeGeneres show", and shed her thoughts on which of her daughters the next grandson will give her.

In an episode broadcast on Thursday, February 27, the host asked the 64-year-old Ellen Degeneres from whom your next grandson will come. "Kourtney (Kardashian). Or maybe Kylie (Jenner). What do you think? I think Kourtney …" he replied first, before mentioning his only daughter who hasn't had a child by herself. "Maybe Kendall."

As Kris also suggested Kylie for the question, Ellen asked if her 22-year-old daughter had returned with her ex-boyfriend. Travis Scott (II). To which, the television personality replied: "I don't know if they will be together again." She continued by pointing out: "They are simply excellent co-parents."

During the game, Kris also named Kylie as the one who never answers his call. She also chose Dream Kardashian, Rob kardashiandaughter of with Blac Chyna, like your favorite grandson of the day. On the reason, he simply said: "I saw her just before coming here."

In another part of the interview, Kris also referred to the fight between Kourtney and Kim Kardashian That was news days ago. "I wasn't there when they had that discussion," he told Ellen about the incident shown in a season 18 promotion of his long-running reality show. "And I haven't seen them really fight like this since they were in high school."

"Once upon a time, I think it was a long time ago, when Kim … someone saw when Kim hit one of the children in the head with his bag because his tires in his car were not good, he was very dumb" former wife of Caitlyn Jenner continued. "It took me back to that, but it made me very sad."

In his reaction to the dispute of his elder daughters, Kris told Ellen: "I thought: & # 39; You can't be fighting each other. That's ridiculous, you know. Grow up & # 39 ;."