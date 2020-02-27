Kris Jenner says it's "so easy" to take advantage of Kylie's "Rise and Shine"

%MINIFYHTML9e5098be1fe680c850389c6e7789012911% %MINIFYHTML9e5098be1fe680c850389c6e7789012912%

NBC

The mother of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; She is amazed at the online exaggeration surrounding her daughter Kylie Jenner's interpretation of the opening phrase.

Up News Info –

Kris Jenner could not believe his daughter's attention Kylie Jenner attracted by the melody "Rise and Shine", she sang to her daughter Stormi.

Kylie sang her daughter Stormi for the first time in a YouTube clip, and then sang her on several other occasions, including at the KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics Christmas party, and Justin Bieber Y Hailey BaldwinThe art auction in honor of the non-profit organizations LIFT Los Angeles and Inner-City Arts in December 2019.

%MINIFYHTML9e5098be1fe680c850389c6e7789012913% %MINIFYHTML9e5098be1fe680c850389c6e7789012914%

Then, the businesswoman took advantage of the viral melody, throwing a limited series of sweaters with the words "get up and shine" and Kylie's face inside a yellow sun.

%MINIFYHTML9e5098be1fe680c850389c6e7789012915% %MINIFYHTML9e5098be1fe680c850389c6e7789012916%

Speaking in the Thursday delivery February 27, 2020 of "The Ellen DeGeneres show", Kris talked about the" incredible "coverage the second fragment received, admitting it was" so easy "to monetize the moment.

"It was really amazing, the attention we received from that, and so, at the end of the day, I thought, & # 39; We printed some shirts! & # 39; You know, why not? It's so easy," he said.

When asked what else they had done besides the shirts, Jenner said they thought it was a "sub-brand" for Kylie, and said she would get 10 percent of that project if it came true.

<br />

Previously, Kylie was forced to deny reports that she had been sending cessation and withdrawal letters to try to prevent people from using the term.