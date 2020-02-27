Kris Jenner predicts which daughter will have a son after

Kylie Jenner / Instagram
Is there another young man on the way in the Kardashian family?
While none of the famous brothers have made any kind of announcement, Kris Jenner He has some ideas on who could expand the family below.
While appearing in Ellen DegeneresIn the daytime talk show, the famous matriarch began to play a game with the comedian called "Keeping Up With the Blank."
The game featured messages like "When I call ____, they never respond," to which she replied: "Kylie (Jenner"There were still more juicy questions, in particular," My next grandson will come from ____ ".
"Kourtney (Kardashian) "Kris initially replied." Or maybe Kylie … what do you think? I think Kourtney. "
Then, he added, "Maybe Kendall (Jenner"As fans know, Kourtney is currently the mother of three children and Kylie has a daughter Stormi Webster. Meanwhile, Kendall is the only Kardashian-Jenner child without children.
His response "Kylie,quot; encouraged DeGeneres to mention the relationship status of the makeup mogul with Travis scott. The two have been on a break since last October.
"I don't know if they are together again," Jenner said. "They are simply excellent co-parents."
"They get along and breed together every day," a source told E! News from mom and dad earlier this month. "They are always together and there is a lot of love between them with Stormi. It is hard to imagine that they will not be together again officially. You can see that they still love each other and want to be close."
As for her favorite grandson of the day, Jenner's response made the audience say "Awww!"
"I saw her just before coming here, so it's Dream (Kardashian) ".
