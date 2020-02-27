Kris Jenner predicts which daughter will have a son after

Is there another young man on the way in the Kardashian family?

%MINIFYHTML41a09b0bea339cbb703462f29e49c0b913% %MINIFYHTML41a09b0bea339cbb703462f29e49c0b914%

While none of the famous brothers have made any kind of announcement, Kris Jenner He has some ideas on who could expand the family below.

%MINIFYHTML41a09b0bea339cbb703462f29e49c0b915% %MINIFYHTML41a09b0bea339cbb703462f29e49c0b916%

While appearing in Ellen DegeneresIn the daytime talk show, the famous matriarch began to play a game with the comedian called "Keeping Up With the Blank."

The game featured messages like "When I call ____, they never respond," to which she replied: "Kylie (Jenner"There were still more juicy questions, in particular," My next grandson will come from ____ ".

"Kourtney (Kardashian) "Kris initially replied." Or maybe Kylie … what do you think? I think Kourtney. "

Then, he added, "Maybe Kendall (Jenner"As fans know, Kourtney is currently the mother of three children and Kylie has a daughter Stormi Webster. Meanwhile, Kendall is the only Kardashian-Jenner child without children.