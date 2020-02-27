Kris Jenner explains why Kourtney Kardashian is back in KUWK and the reason is really sweet!

%MINIFYHTMLd9a667e39de3a50cb28d72013bb1032011% %MINIFYHTMLd9a667e39de3a50cb28d72013bb1032012%

Kourtney Kardashian previously complained of feeling belittled by Keeping Up with the Kardashians and warned everyone that he would no longer be part of that. However, now he is back and his mother Kris Jenner explains why he decided to continue filming with the rest of his family members in the 18-season reality TV show.

Kourt has been saying that he was done with KUWK for months, but she returned to the camera and people are confused about what made her change her mind.

While in Ellen, Kris revealed that, in fact, his exit from the program would only be temporary from the beginning anyway, so fans should not be so surprised that he has returned to work full time.

‘I think she just needed a little rest. Do you know how we get to a turning point? Kourtney hit a wall, and she was really frustrated, and she felt despised, and as if her sisters didn't understand her limits, "Kris shared.

You may remember that during season 17, his brothers faced Kourtney for how little he had been filming.

In a confessional at that time, Kim said that: ‘Our job is to be open and share a lot of ourselves. And it seems that, in recent years, Kourtney has not really been open about his personal life. So, every day that Kourtney is not filming, Khloe and I are taking over and we have to share more. Because, if we don't share our lives, then what is this show? "

On the other hand, Kourtney argued that he needed more privacy with his children and that, in the first place, he had revealed much more of his life than he wanted!

As for what brought her back to the show, Kris said it was the love she feels for her family.

‘We really enjoyed doing the show since we can be together all day. We are about to start our season 19, which is filming (now). So yes, I think he would miss us, "Kris told the host. Aww …



