Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey file for divorce



Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey were married in 2010. Unfortunately, in 2015 news emerged that the two separated and separated. The couple was quite open about their separation and Ranvir even blamed himself for their separation in several interviews.



Now we hear that the couple has officially filed for divorce. The legal separation will happen soon, as the couple even received advice, but unfortunately it did not work for them. Konkona and Ranvir have a son named Haroon and the couple mutually decided to have joint custody over him. Despite their separation, the couple has been very affectionate and, in fact, Konkona even directed Ranvir in her directorial debut, Death In The Gunj.

Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey fell in love in 2007 and have made several films together like Aaja Nachle, Traffic Signal and Mixed Doubles.