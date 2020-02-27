Kobe Bryant's sister ranting on Instagram after reports that Vanessa didn't respect her family

%MINIFYHTML45c887d5a35bcf480aba3fb071e698f911% %MINIFYHTML45c887d5a35bcf480aba3fb071e698f912%

This comes after Sharia Washington shared on her Instagram her last tribute, a tattoo on her shoulder, to her sister and niece Gianna, who also died in a helicopter crash last month.

Kobe BryantHer sister pulls something from her chest in her recent Instagram post. Sharia Washington turned to her account to lash out at someone, which causes people to speculate if things get tense between her and the widow of the NBA star, Vanessa Bryant.

"I don't owe you anything," said the message Sharia wrote on Instagram Stories. Sharia did not provide any details about the publication, but people seemed to assume that it could be addressed to Vanessa, as the latter was recently criticized for allegedly disrespecting Kobe's family at his funeral earlier this week.

At the memorial, which was held on Monday, February 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Kobe's parents, Joe and Pamela Bryant, were not among the speakers, while Vanessa and some close friends of the fallen star went up to the stage to deliver speeches. In addition, people were upset to discover that Joe and Pamela sat in the second row of the audience. He was on the side, away from Vanessa and his daughters.

To make matters worse, Kobe's sisters did not speak at the memorial service, which featured musical performances by artists such as Beyonce Knowles, Alicia Keys Y Cristina Aguilera.

This comes after Sharia shared on her Instagram her last tribute to her sister and niece Gianna, who also died in a helicopter crash last month. He flaunted a new ink on his shoulder that featured a black mamba snake curled around numbers 2 and 24: the respective numbers of Kobe and Gianna's 13-year-old basketball jersey. Sharia left the image untitled, apart from a thank you to tattooists Peter Barrios, and turned off the comments in the post.

Barrios also shared the same image on his page and added: "I didn't take my own picture out of respect, but today I had the honor of tattooing a memorial tattoo in @shariawash. Thank you for laughing with me today and letting me do this for you. I will never forget our conversations. Much love and respect for your family. "

Vanessa also took his account to publish the same add-on. "(My sister-in-law got this great tattoo to honor #GigiBryant and #Kobe) 2 ~ 24 forever. I love you @shariawash," he wrote in the caption.