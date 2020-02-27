Kobe Bryant's sister gets a mamba tattoo to remember the late brother and niece

Wenn

Sharia Washington pays tribute to her brother Kobe and daughter Gianna Bryant, who perished together in a helicopter crash, with new body inks that include a black mamba snake.

Kobe Bryantthe sister of Sharia washington He had a tribute to his late sister and niece Gianna, who died in a helicopter accident last month, January 2020, with ink on their shoulders.

Sharia turned to Instagram to share a snapshot of her new print, which features a black mamba snake curled around numbers 2 and 24: the respective numbers of Kobe and Gianna's 13-year-old basketball jersey.

Kobe was known as the "black mamba".

Sharia left the image untitled, apart from a thank you to tattooists Peter Barrios, and turned off the comments in the post.

Barrios also shared the same image on his page and added: "I didn't take my own picture out of respect, but today I had the honor of tattooing a memorial tattoo in @shariawash. Thank you for laughing with me today and letting me do this for you. I will never forget our conversations. Much love and respect for your family. "

Sharia is not the only person who has commemorated Kobe in the form of a tattoo.

Lebron James, a close friend and former teammate of Kobe, and fellow Los Angeles Lakers player Anthony Davis both had huge black mamba tattoos inked on their thighs to remember their fallen friend.

Rappers 2 Chainz Y The gameand star of the NFL Odell Beckham Jr. I also have tribute tattoos to Kobe inked.