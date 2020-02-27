Kobe Bryant's sister gets a beautiful tattoo dedicated to him and Gianna. Check it!

%MINIFYHTMLaa10c91c7dd975d531a9a6ce7b51840011% %MINIFYHTMLaa10c91c7dd975d531a9a6ce7b51840012%

Kobe Bryant's sister, Sharia Washington, is still mourning after the basketball legend passed away surprisingly in a helicopter accident with her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. However, to always remember them, the older brother decided to get a beautiful tribute tattoo dedicated to Kobe and Gianna.

The ink work was done by Peter Barrios and is a fairly large one placed on his shoulder.

The beautiful tribute featured the t-shirt numbers of Kobe and Gianna, which were 24 and 2 respectively, as well as a snake that slides around it to form the infinity sign.

The snake, of course, is destined to be the "Black Mamba," which is also Kobe's nickname.

As for the infinity symbol, it seems to symbolize that father and daughter will always be together in heaven.

The tattoo artist turned to social networks to republish the photo that Sharia had already published on her own platform, subtitling it with: & # 39; I did not take my own photo out of respect, but today I had the honor of tattooing a memorial tattoo in @ ShariaWash. Thank you for laughing with me today and letting me do this for you. I will never forget our conversations. Much love and respect to his family. "

Only two days before getting the tattoo, the injured sister attended the Kobe memorial, which was full of A-listers and loved ones.

It took place at the Staples Center and Sharia was sitting next to her parents and her sister, Shaya, family members consoled themselves during the heartbreaking celebration of Kobe's life.

They did not speak at the monument, the only family member who praised was Kobe's widow, Vanessa, who made everyone cry with her touching words that reminded her husband and daughter beautifully.

She is, of course, devastated, but promised to focus on being strong for herself and Kobe's other three daughters.



