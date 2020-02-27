Kobe Bryant's sister attacks: "I don't owe you anything!"

Kobe Bryant's sister, Sharia Washington, lashed out at someone yesterday, as confirmed by MTO News. And now fans of all social networks speculate: what's going on?

Kobe's parents and siblings have been remarkably silent since the death of the 41-year-old NBA legend three weeks ago.

It has been speculated online, that there is friction between the side of Kobe's family and Black Mamba's wife, Vanessa.

Kobe and his parents had a complicated relationship. For years, Kobe separated from his parents. And Kobe was forced to sue his mother 5 years ago.

But nobody knows for sure, exactly WHAT is the nature of Vanessa's relationship with the side of Kobe's family. Although some have concluded that their relationship is tense at best, since surprisingly they did not have the opportunity to speak at Kobe's memorial service and they sat away from Vanessa and the children.

What we do know is that Kobe's sister, Sharia, doesn't owe someone "shit,quot;:

This is what she said:

We also believe that Sharia loved her brother and her niece and misses them a lot since she has revealed that she has a new tattoo, in honor of both: