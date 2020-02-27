Klobuchar and Buttigieg join other 2020 Democrats to skip AIPAC | USA news

%MINIFYHTML5309b974486e008fa566e9331c93337411% %MINIFYHTML5309b974486e008fa566e9331c93337412%

Democratic presidential candidates to the United States, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, announced this week that they will not attend the annual conference of the Public Affairs Committee of America Israel (AIPAC) next week.

They join presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, who have also said they will skip the annual meeting in Washington, DC.

Buttigieg and Klobuchar campaign officials said the conference, which is normally attended by a bipartisan series of US political figures, overlaps the primary criticism of Super Tuesday on March 3. This year's AIPAC event will take place from March 1 to 3 in Washington, CONTINUOUS CURRENT.

The AIPAC event is an annual meeting of pro-Israeli leaders and personalities with the intention of highlighting ways to strengthen ties between the United States and Israel and show support for the state of Israel. For years, it has been a must see for the aspiring politicians of the Republican and Democratic parties.

The progressive wing of the Democratic list, Sanders and Elizabeth, said earlier that they would skip the conference amid liberal concerns about AIPAC's unwavering alignment with the conservative Israeli government. Sanders tweeted over the weekend that he is "concerned about the platform that AIPAC provides to leaders who express intolerance and oppose basic Palestinian rights."

The Israeli people have the right to live in peace and security. Also the Palestinian people. I remain concerned about the platform that AIPAC offers to leaders who express intolerance and oppose basic Palestinian rights. For that reason I will not attend your conference. 1/2 – Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 23, 2020

In response, a group of 300 American rabbis called Sanders' comments "scandalous,quot; in an open letter addressed to the Vermont senator. "AIPAC is one of the last remaining vehicles in US policy that proactively seeks to bring together Americans from across the political spectrum to achieve a common goal," the letter said.

The pressure to not attend came from liberal defense groups such as MoveOn and IfNotNow, who accuse the organizers of the event of employing "anti-Muslim and anti-Arab rhetoric." By not attending, the groups said, Democratic candidates can demonstrate their progressive good faith.

In a tweet on Thursday, IfNotNow praised the candidates' decision as a "historic moment."

"In recent memory, there has not been an election year with the majority of Democratic presidential candidates skipping the AIPAC conference," the group said. "Until now."

Earlier this week, activists protested outside the campaign offices of former Vice President Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to demand that he also skip the conference. Biden has previously rejected calls to boycott the meeting, saying he would be there to "convince them to change their position." Your campaign has not publicly confirmed your attendance.

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg is the only Democratic presidential candidate scheduled to speak at this year's conference.

However, several prominent Democrats are still on the agenda, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, president of the Chamber's Democratic Caucus and one of the House's managers at the president's political trial. Donald Trump Several Republicans will also attend, including Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Last year's AIPAC conference also received the courage of Democratic candidates. Warren, Sanders, former Texas Congressman Beto O & # 39; Rourke and Senators Kamala Harris and Kirsten Gillibrand skipped the 2019 meeting.