Kim Kardashian shares evidence of being a practical mom

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; He posts an adorable selfie of her and her daughter North on her Instagram account after she leaves the 6-year-old girl out of school.

Kim Kardashian She has shown that she is really a practical mother. On Wednesday, February 26, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star treated his social media followers with an adorable selfie of his abandonment of his daughter North West at his school.

"School Drop Off," the 39-year-old woman wrote in the title of her Instagram post, adding some white-hearted emojis. In the shared photo, he put on a black shirt and black hair was collected. With a make-up in earth tones, she could be seen grimacing with full lips to the camera. Meanwhile, her eldest daughter rocked a white uniform she covered under a black hooded jacket.

The beautiful photo of the beauty mogul left many shoots. Plastic surgeon Dr. Daniel Barrett simply praised him, "Adorable!" Celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips commented: "She looks more like you every day." Another user, on the other hand, suggested that North looked like her husband, Kanye west, while others considered the mother-daughter duo "beautiful" and "cute."

This was not the first time Kim shared her lovely interaction with North. Just over a week ago, they made their TikTok video debut. In a three-mirror video, North took center stage with Kim resting her in the background. Dancing next to Stereo Bomb"To My Love (Tainy Remix)," they were seen fooling around and at some point made a heart sign together.

Kim previously revealed that her 6-year-old daughter actually has a private TikTok account, but was not allowed to post anything on her. "North has a private TikTok account, so we make many TikToks together, and she puts them in drafts," he confessed when he met at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. "You are not allowed to publish them, but we have many TikToks."