Kim Kardashian shares adorable photos of western Chicago with a huge white dog: Chi loves puppies!

Kim Kardashian continues to share photos and videos of her adorable two-year-old daughter Chicago "Chi-Chi,quot; West. On Wednesday, Kim posted a series of photos showing Chicago in the park where he found a huge white dog to play with. Without fear, Chicago approached the dog, hugged him, stroked him and kissed him. Fortunately, the dog seemed to have a great temper and didn't care about affection. Although the dog stood on the two-year-old boy, the dog did not pose a threat and seemed to enjoy the attention that Chicago lavished on the creature.

Kim shared the photos after uploading a photo of North West being left at school. Chicago has quickly become an Internet superstar and Kim's 161.2 million followers on Instagram love watching photos and videos of the girl.

Kim published the following title along with three photos showing Chicago with the dog, surrounded by trees in the park.

"My girl Chi loves puppies!"

You can see the photos that Kim Kardashian shared below.

Chicago looked like a doll with hair in the crown and combed in a top knot. He wore a matching navy blue top and pants from The Kid Supply that featured "Calabassas,quot; on the thermal shirt and along the pants. The outfit is no longer available at this time.

Chicago wore Adidas, Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN triple black sneakers, which sell for approximately $ 495.

The girl has been winning hearts all over the world with her sweet personality and tenderness. Chicago was videotaped singing several songs to Jesus and expressing his love for God and those videos have become viral. It is clear that Kanye West's Christian education is having an impact on children, as they regularly participate in their Sunday services and are very involved in what Kim and Kanye do.

You can watch a video with Chicago West singing songs for Jesus below.

What do you think of the latest photos that Kim Kardashian shared on social media? Were you surprised to see Chicago being so friendly with such a big dog?

Are you worried that a small child will play with a dog that size?



