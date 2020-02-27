Kim Kardashian says the legal career inspired by "Raising Four Black Children,quot;

%MINIFYHTMLdfeda272c1e57c6b42d549cf4bcab66211% %MINIFYHTMLdfeda272c1e57c6b42d549cf4bcab66212%

Kim Kardashian, like many other parents, may face at some point the challenges of raising not only children, but also black children. The reality of the situation is that Kim and Kanye, along with their sisters-in-law Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, are really raising strong black men and women.

That said, Kimmy's cakes shared that this reality is part of the reason she is now involved in social justice, and shifting gears to have a career in managing penitentiary reform and criminal justice.

%MINIFYHTMLdfeda272c1e57c6b42d549cf4bcab66213% %MINIFYHTMLdfeda272c1e57c6b42d549cf4bcab66214%

"I am raising four black children in this society and our system is very discriminatory against black and brown people," he said in a new cover story with CR fashion book, through PEOPLE. "I want to do everything possible to make their lives easier."

%MINIFYHTMLdfeda272c1e57c6b42d549cf4bcab66215% %MINIFYHTMLdfeda272c1e57c6b42d549cf4bcab66216%

She goes on to say that "she never knew much about the system until I started researching," she added: "Once I learned and saw how many things were wrong, I really couldn't stop."

As we all know, Kim is currently studying to be a lawyer in California, one of the four states that allows you to take the bar without a law degree. The stipulation is having to complete an apprenticeship that requires a student to sit in the office of a practicing lawyer for 18 hours per week for four consecutive years.

"My evolution in this is probably a combination of growing up, getting married, having children and making my life so different from what it was when I started," says Kim about his new trip. "Now, I feel that I have a duty to myself and my children more than the public and I want to be a good example for my children."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West They are parents to 6-year-old North, 4-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago and 9-month Psalm.