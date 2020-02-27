Kim Kardashian reveals what really happened in the game of Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian I may not be dating anymore Tristan ThompsonBut still family.

In this exclusive glimpse of keeping up with the Kardashians& # 39; next season 18, Kim Kardashian reports say he booed the Cleveland Cavaliers player in his game.

"How was the game?" the Revenge body The star asks.

"It was good," begins the founder of SKIMS. "I just hated the reports they said, & # 39; Kim is booing Tristan & # 39;".

Like E! readers surely remember, in January, the boss and husband of KKW Beauty Kanye west He sat on the court during the Los Angeles Lakers game against Cleveland Cavaliers at the Staples Center. After a picture of Kim screaming and standing during the game went viral, the mother of four children was forced to turn to Twitter to clarify that she and Kanye were there "to support him."

"It was literally upstairs, & # 39; Go, Tristan! Woo! Go, Tristan, go!" northwestThe mom continues. "I'm embarrassed and I like it, Lebron (James) right there and all the Lakers. "