Kim Kardashian reveals what really happened in the game of Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian I may not be dating anymore Tristan ThompsonBut still family.
In this exclusive glimpse of keeping up with the Kardashians& # 39; next season 18, Kim Kardashian reports say he booed the Cleveland Cavaliers player in his game.
"How was the game?" the Revenge body The star asks.
"It was good," begins the founder of SKIMS. "I just hated the reports they said, & # 39; Kim is booing Tristan & # 39;".
Like E! readers surely remember, in January, the boss and husband of KKW Beauty Kanye west He sat on the court during the Los Angeles Lakers game against Cleveland Cavaliers at the Staples Center. After a picture of Kim screaming and standing during the game went viral, the mother of four children was forced to turn to Twitter to clarify that she and Kanye were there "to support him."
"It was literally upstairs, & # 39; Go, Tristan! Woo! Go, Tristan, go!" northwestThe mom continues. "I'm embarrassed and I like it, Lebron (James) right there and all the Lakers. "
This information makes Khloe laugh, since Kim's "vibe,quot; does not necessarily correlate with the behavior of the superfan. Still, Khloe finds it "crazy,quot; that people think Kim and Kanye go out of their way to tear down True thompsonFather
As we reported earlier, 10 months after welcoming True to the world, Kardashian and Thompson ended their relationship. Despite the drama surrounding their separation, the ex have made a conscious effort to be parents of their daughter.
"It's crazy that this world is so sick that they would think that you would go, you and your husband would go to a game, deliberately with the intention of booing True's father," reflects the American tycoon. "They prefer to believe some unpleasant and exaggerated bulls, not just the truth."
In fact, the truth is that they are familiar and will continue to support you.
"Yes, we are family, we are supporting it. Great, it's exciting," Khloe concludes.
See how Kim and Khloe speak for yourself in the clip above!
