Kim and Kourtney Kardashian accused of staging a fist fight

Seeing the preview recently released in season 18, some Internet users speculate that & # 39; this physical fight by Kim and Kourtney will be false and probably a joke that they are doing khloe or something like that.

Up News Info –

"keeping up with the Kardashians"He recently shared a new trailer for next season 18 and was successful news introducing the sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian get physical with each other. However, fans were not exactly convinced that the fight was not simply a show for the ratings.

In advance, Kourtney was heard yelling at Kim Kardashian before throwing his drink at Kim. "You have nothing to say!" Kourt shouted as he pushed Kim to the ground. Kim replied later: "Never come to me like that!" before hitting his sister.

When watching the clip, some Internet users accused the reality star of organizing the fight. "That weak fight ** between Kourtney and Kim looks very cjfngmgmgmg," said one fan. "You are really promoting Kim and Kourtney's fight as that shit is not organized. They desperately need qualifications and are forcing stories. The program should have been canceled a long time ago," added another.

Not wanting to be fooled once again, another user tweeted: "They are really going to trick us into thinking that Kim and Kourtney really had a physical fight after they tricked us into believing that Kris Jenner had really approached my Security Team. Kims in his house. " … "Meanwhile, someone believed that" this physical fight of Kim and Kourtney will be false and probably a joke that they are doing khloe or something. "

Fans can only know when the new season of E arrives! opens on Thursday, March 26. However, Kim said earlier that she and her sister Khloe Kardashian They were frustrated with Kourtney because Kourtney was selfish and just wanted to film the show just when he felt like it. "If a family member goes on vacation a lot or takes a lot of free time, the other family members must intervene and take care of those hours," he explained to Ellen Degeneres.

"So over the past year, Khloe and I have been taking up their hours and working because we need content to do the show. So Khloe and I have been really frustrated that we have worked longer and have children and many things that are happening. , so it has been exhausting to us when she has not taken it into account without making a decision about what she wants to do: stay in the program or not. "

In the next season, Kourtney is expected to have less time in front of the screen, as he said he was stepping back from the reality show to focus on raising his three young children with Scott Disick. "I decided to spend more time as a mother and put more of my energy there," he said. "But I'm not saying goodbye."