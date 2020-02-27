Khloe Kardashian and her dazzling Febreze bottles are being threshed hard: where are her pants?

%MINIFYHTML97429cdeb847d61053baeb915538ec9111% %MINIFYHTML97429cdeb847d61053baeb915538ec9112%

Khloe Kardashian is being trolled on social media after sharing several publications promoted by her association with Febreze. It all started on Wednesday when Khloe took a break from posting her typical rate, such as photos of her daughter True Thompson, deep reflective thoughts, images of the sky, roses, exercise or even products from her Good American line and instead shared photos of itself surrounded by bottles of Febreze. And to make things even more worthy of a troll, these were not just Febreze bottles, but dazzling Febreze bottles adorned with dazzling glamor!

Social networks didn't have it, even when Kim Kardashian said she really needed a bottle of Febreze inlaid with rhinestones.

%MINIFYHTML97429cdeb847d61053baeb915538ec9113% %MINIFYHTML97429cdeb847d61053baeb915538ec9114%

Khloe shared several photos and videos that demonstrate how Febreze uses her bed when she wakes up without pants in the morning with her 105.5 million Instagram followers, but nothing stopped trolling. You can see the legend that Khloe shared along with the photos below.

%MINIFYHTML97429cdeb847d61053baeb915538ec9115% %MINIFYHTML97429cdeb847d61053baeb915538ec9116% 🤍 the best of all 🤍 I have used @Febreze Fabric in my bed for years. Try it and let me know what you think? 👑 #FebrezePartner forever! Buy my favorite scent at http://spr.ly/febrezeKbb

Kim Kardashian responded to Khloe with the following comment.

“I need the rhinestone bottle! You've been using this always clean monster!

Users of social networks responded immediately with trolls, memes and many questions for the mother of a 35-year-old. Some wanted to know how much Febreze paid him for the posts and videos. Others commented that they laughed uncontrollably at the announcement.

Still, there were people who asked how they could also dazzle Febreze bottles and some are offering to make them on Etsy.

Several people pointed out that Khloe has lost a lot of weight and looked flawless, but that the entire photo shoot and video were so incredible that they seemed comical.

You can watch the videos that Khloe Kardashian shared showing her dazzling Febreze bottles on the next video player.

What do you think of Khloe Kardashian's recent promotional publication for Febreze? Do you agree with those who find the photos and videos ridiculous and even funny?

Ad

Do you want a bottle of Febreze inlaid with rhinestones?



Post views:

195