NEW YORK (AP) – The Major League Baseball appointed its first African-American referee team leader, promoting Kerwin Danley to the position this week, as reported by The Associated Press.

A person familiar with the measure spoke with the AP on Wednesday night on condition of anonymity because the announcement had not yet been made.

MLB often shuffles its list of referees in the offseason to take into account retirements, promotions and new hires.

Danley, 58, has worked in two World Series and has been on the field for another 10 postseason rounds, including the American League Championship Series last year. He has also been chosen to call two Star Games.

Danley summoned his first major game in 1992 as a minor league substitute and was hired for MLB staff in 1998.

Danley played a college ball in the state of San Diego and was the first All-America team gardener in 1983 when he hit .399. His teammates with the Aztecs included future Hall of Famer gardener Tony Gwynn, Danley's roommate, and current Colorado manager Bud Black.

In a clear coincidence, Danley was the first base referee when Gwynn received his 3,000 hit during a 1999 game in Montreal and hugged his former teammate.

Danley began his referee career in 1985 in the Northwest League, and continued to advance among the minors. He is known for having a uniform temperament, always an attractive quality when MLB chooses his team leaders. He has accumulated only four expulsions in the last five seasons, according to retrosheet.org.

Danley was also an instructor at the first referee camp at the MLB Urban Youth Academy in Compton, California.

There have been about 10 full-time African-American referees in the majors since Emmett Ashford ascended to become the first in 1966. There have been several blacks in MLB referee leadership positions, including Peter Woodfork, senior vice president of operations for baseball, supervisor Cris Jones and the late Chuck Meriwether, a major league referee who became a supervisor.