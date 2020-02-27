Kenya Moore supports a nonprofit organization that helps families fight infertility

Kenya Moore has always been a supporter of families fighting infertility. As you know, Kenya has a "miraculous baby,quot; and wants more families to enjoy the greatest happiness of life: being parents.

She has been supporting more initiatives that plan to help families who cannot conceive.

Now, Kenya shared a post about a nonprofit organization, and you can see its message here.

‘It's very exciting to see @babyquestgrants in #timessquare. I love this nonprofit organization that helps families fighting infertility by granting financial assistance grants. It is a family organization with incredible values ​​and the biggest hearts. What I like most is that they do not discriminate, they are really incredible, "Kenya began in its publication on social networks.

She continued and said: done Please donate today! If you are fighting infertility and need help, ask for it today. Money should not interfere with the dream of having a family. #babyquest #babyquestfoundation #miraclebaby #family #IVF #infertility #ambassador ".

Her followers appreciate that she supports the cause and made sure to tell her this in the comments.

Someone said: "@thekenyamoore I love this … we are such a beautiful and kind spirit."

Another follower told the RHOA star: the @thekenyamoore, very happy to hear from you. Have courage and be strong in the Lord. Don't let any negativity distract you, the world is a cruel place now, that people will hate someone they have never talked to, they don't even know. I admire your strength and endurance. Keep God first and everything will fit. "

Apart from this, talking about babies, Kenya shared a photo of Brookie on the girl's social media account that made fans really happy.

People have been saying that the girl should become a model.



