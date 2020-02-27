Kenya Moore calls her daughter, Brooklyn Daly, "Baby Mozart,quot; – Watch her latest video

Kenya Moore shared a new video with her baby, Brooklyn Daly. She calls her daughter, "Baby Mozart," and if she watches the video below, she will understand why.

Fans were very happy to see this new video that Kenya decided to share, but its sweetness did not prevent those who hated from jumping to the comments and criticizing Kenya for reasons related to RHOA.

A fan said: "The only content that currently matters in Insta at this time,quot; and another follower posted this: "Hi Brooklyn, we miss you." Thank you, Kenya, I needed this moment of well-being today, she always smiles at me. "

Another commenter posted this: Ese That baby piano Einstein is the best !! One of my daughter's favorite toys, "and another person said:" Wow @thebrooklyndaly is testing the baby piano, one day it will be great music. "

Someone else said: & # 39; Of course, you grabbed it and mom @thekenyamoore bought it hahaha & # 39 ;, and a fan hinted that baby Brookie should definitely become a baby model: & # 39; Let her learn to play KENYA … prepare her for the contest. & # 39;

An Instagram installer pointed out this: "I didn't see any Brooklyn posts yesterday, MS Kenya, thank you, and may God bless you and your family to make prayer things work for you."

An enemy said: "Brooklyn is a beautiful and happy baby, I pray not to be like her crazy mother."

Another fan said: & # 39; Brooklyn is growing so much that it will be a very intelligent girl, I can say that she is already excited about those who have everything she does and that gave Kenya some enthusiasm, you did it, you got Your miraculous baby And she is a miracle. It's beautiful and good luck with your marriage and don't let anyone tell you anything different. "

Many fans said now that this girl should be modeling, and Kenya could consider the idea.



