Kelly Rowland presents a new nose: Twitter thinks she has a job on her nose!

Kelly Rowland is being accused of getting a nose job, by people from all social networks.

The former member of Destiny & # 39; s Child admitted having her first nose job when she was a teenager. But when new photos of Kelly in Australia began circulating on social networks, people began to speculate that beauty received a second surgical operation.

Kelly was seen by the paparazzi, looking cheerful while shopping at Intersection Paddington in Sydney, Australia. Kelly spent that last month in the south of the country Ecuador.

Many suspect that he is hiding in the nation, while recovering from surgery.

To get an idea of ​​how Kelly's nose has changed. This was his 6 weeks ago, in the United States.

On the contrary, this is Kelly while walking down the street in Australia: