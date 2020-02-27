Kelly Ripa shares an extremely thirsty video of Mark Consuelos' training

Instagram, Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for The Trevor Project
It is hot here!
On Wednesday, Kelly Ripa blessed the Internet with an "extremely thirsty,quot; video of her husband Mark Consuelos. Taking place during one of the Riverdale intense star workouts, a ABS-You can see Mark shirtless, breaking a severe sweat. As the complex movement dominates effortlessly and compromises its core, the Live with Kelly and Ryan The host diligently detected his representatives while recording everything, which she kindly posted on her Instagram.
"How about a bit of #workoutmotivation for the extremely thirsty," he captioned the post and added the hashtags "#workout,quot; and "#daddy,quot;.
Of course, such a steamy video received a lot of love from Kelly's followers. One of the best comments came from Jerry O & # 39; Connell, who commented: "I have a hernia to see this."
Kelly and Mark fans know that the couple have long loved shouting at their social networks. Last week, the mother of three children shared a sweet photo of the return of the 48 years and their children. Michael Consuelos, 22 and Lola Consuelos, 18, from a 2001 trip to Hawaii.
To celebrate Valentine's Day, Mark shared a candid photo of himself and Kelly sharing an adorable hug, which he captioned: "My Valentine Forever …"
When Kelly does not share her husband's thirst traps or cancels her daughter's debit card, the 49-year-old, she can be found sitting behind the Live with Kelly and Ryan desk with your co-host Ryan Seacrest.
With much on his plate these days, the 49-year-old woman revealed during her visit to E! Morning pop that managing stress has become your top priority. In fact, Mark has taught him a new "crazy,quot; technique.
"It worked from a place of greater anxiety, I tend to do it, I operate here," he explained. "I realize that I am more productive when I have a lot of anxiety in my life. But I will say that my husband and I recently started, this is going to sound very crazy, breathing. We have been breathing, like deep breathing. Cleaning, attentive breaths." .
