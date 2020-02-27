Kelly Ripa shares an extremely thirsty video of Mark Consuelos' training

It is hot here!

On Wednesday, Kelly Ripa blessed the Internet with an "extremely thirsty,quot; video of her husband Mark Consuelos. Taking place during one of the Riverdale intense star workouts, a ABS-You can see Mark shirtless, breaking a severe sweat. As the complex movement dominates effortlessly and compromises its core, the Live with Kelly and Ryan The host diligently detected his representatives while recording everything, which she kindly posted on her Instagram.

"How about a bit of #workoutmotivation for the extremely thirsty," he captioned the post and added the hashtags "#workout,quot; and "#daddy,quot;.

Of course, such a steamy video received a lot of love from Kelly's followers. One of the best comments came from Jerry O & # 39; Connell, who commented: "I have a hernia to see this."

Kelly and Mark fans know that the couple have long loved shouting at their social networks. Last week, the mother of three children shared a sweet photo of the return of the 48 years and their children. Michael Consuelos, 22 and Lola Consuelos, 18, from a 2001 trip to Hawaii.