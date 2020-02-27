Keith Urban will host the ACM 2020 Awards

Keith Urban is your host for him ACM 2020 Awards!

The star revealed its new concert on Thursday, the same day the list of nominations for the annual awards program of the Country Music Academy was launched. Urban, who is nominated for Male Artist of the Year, also took the opportunity to release a new single, "God Whispered Your Name."

"As if having a new song were not enough today, I can also present the ACM Awards in April," Urban said in a statement. "I will tell you that this year already feels like the most creative and energetic year of my life … and there is much more to come. Incredibly grateful, and ready to roll!"

This will mark the first US awards program. UU. Organized by Urban. The singer organized the 2018 ARIA Awards in Australia, where he grew up. Earlier this month, he organized the 2020 All For the Hall Nashville Concert, a charity show at the Country's Museum of Music and Hall of Fame.

Urban has won 15 ACM awards throughout his career, most recently last year, when he was honored with the coveted artist title of the year. He attended that event, like many awards, with his wife. Nicole Kidman.