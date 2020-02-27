Kawhi Leonard's cargo management should remove the fat jokes from Nikola Jokic

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
7
Hi Nikola Jokic. Who is the real joker here?

Kawhi Leonard owns a championship ring, he is paid a salary of $ 32.7 million and shows up to work whenever he feels like it. It must be nice. They call it "load management,quot; in the educated circles of the NBA, because that sounds much better than Stealing money

"Kawhi? Are you playing?" Jokic asked on Thursday, on the eve of a regular season showdown against the Los Angeles Clippers so big that it is actually on television. Denver goes to La La Land with a stellar record of 40-18, a game ahead of Leonard and the Clips in the race for second place in the postseason of the Western Conference.

Responsible leisure time is fashionable in the NBA. Makes sense. We all remember last year, how the Nuggets were eliminated from the playoffs when Jokic physically withered late in a Game 7 loss to Portland, after carrying his teammates on his shoulders for weeks.

"I don't want to hit our boys for the last 24 games," said Nuggets coach Michael Malone. “At the end of that Portland series in the semifinals of the Western Conference, we were dead. The boys had given us everything we had, could not criticize their effort. But we had nothing left in the tank.

So I wanted to know if Joker, regularly beaten in rude NBA circles for being overly soft in the middle, would rather complete his time sheet and sit at his own discretion, as Leonard does.

"I am trying to play all possible games," Jokic replied. "This is how I want to address it."

Hey, it's great for me if Leonard saves his legs and energy for the postseason routine, limiting his time on the court to 1,461 minutes this season, while appearing in 45 of his team's 58 games. The Clippers have a plan and stick to it. As striker Marcus Morris recently told Los Angeles journalists: "We are preparing for a long career in the playoffs."

But I don't want to hear more jokes about the Jokic. The sweet 7-foot teammates affectionately call that Big Honey is an iron man. You still have to take a night off for the Nuggets, while playing 1,882 minutes, or almost 13 games more than Leonard's regular workload, who averages 32.5 minutes per competition with the Clippers.

Okay, Jokic will never defy gravity like Milwaukee superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo does, and he can't run the floor with the athleticism of LeBron James, who is 10 years older than downtown Denver.

So, while Joker will not be at a distance of shouting from either the Greek Freak or the Bron in the vote for the most valuable player, perhaps the most impressive way Joker has grown during his fifth NBA season goes beyond the cash points that reveal that Pepitas is leading in points, rebounds and assists. Jokic has accepted the routine and accepted the responsibility of the approach of entry and exit of the night required to establish himself firmly among the elite of the league.

