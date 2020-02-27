Kawhi Leonard's cargo management should remove the fat jokes from Nikola Jokic

Hi Nikola Jokic. Who is the real joker here?

%MINIFYHTMLbe3042003e1ec87f9e389f47a24520df11% %MINIFYHTMLbe3042003e1ec87f9e389f47a24520df12%

Kawhi Leonard owns a championship ring, he is paid a salary of $ 32.7 million and shows up to work whenever he feels like it. It must be nice. They call it "load management,quot; in the educated circles of the NBA, because that sounds much better than Stealing money

"Kawhi? Are you playing?" Jokic asked on Thursday, on the eve of a regular season showdown against the Los Angeles Clippers so big that it is actually on television. Denver goes to La La Land with a stellar record of 40-18, a game ahead of Leonard and the Clips in the race for second place in the postseason of the Western Conference.

Responsible leisure time is fashionable in the NBA. Makes sense. We all remember last year, how the Nuggets were eliminated from the playoffs when Jokic physically withered late in a Game 7 loss to Portland, after carrying his teammates on his shoulders for weeks.

"I don't want to hit our boys for the last 24 games," said Nuggets coach Michael Malone. “At the end of that Portland series in the semifinals of the Western Conference, we were dead. The boys had given us everything we had, could not criticize their effort. But we had nothing left in the tank.

So I wanted to know if Joker, regularly beaten in rude NBA circles for being overly soft in the middle, would rather complete his time sheet and sit at his own discretion, as Leonard does.

"I am trying to play all possible games," Jokic replied. "This is how I want to address it."

Hey, it's great for me if Leonard saves his legs and energy for the postseason routine, limiting his time on the court to 1,461 minutes this season, while appearing in 45 of his team's 58 games. The Clippers have a plan and stick to it. As striker Marcus Morris recently told Los Angeles journalists: "We are preparing for a long career in the playoffs."

But I don't want to hear more jokes about the Jokic. The sweet 7-foot teammates affectionately call that Big Honey is an iron man. You still have to take a night off for the Nuggets, while playing 1,882 minutes, or almost 13 games more than Leonard's regular workload, who averages 32.5 minutes per competition with the Clippers.

Okay, Jokic will never defy gravity like Milwaukee superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo does, and he can't run the floor with the athleticism of LeBron James, who is 10 years older than downtown Denver.

So, while Joker will not be at a distance of shouting from either the Greek Freak or the Bron in the vote for the most valuable player, perhaps the most impressive way Joker has grown during his fifth NBA season goes beyond the cash points that reveal that Pepitas is leading in points, rebounds and assists. Jokic has accepted the routine and accepted the responsibility of the approach of entry and exit of the night required to establish himself firmly among the elite of the league.

But here is what happens with Denver, a team that is still trying to make a name for itself as a legitimate contender for the championship. Regardless of their current seed in the playoffs, the Nuggets have no better than the third or fourth best chance of Las Vegas gamblers to emerge from the West, due to their lack of stellar power. The Lakers have James and Anthony Davis, while Paul George runs alongside Leonard with the Clippers. James Harden can pass the ball to Russell Westbrook if Beard's arms ever get tired of shooting.

“We have many good names here. Maybe not now … I want to say that Paul (Millsap) was, like 25 years ago, "Jokic said, offering only a brief protest against the idea that his team is Nikola and the Nobodies, before falling into self-critical humor. which makes him the always adorable Joker.

Nuggets must earn their respect at every step. Therefore, winning a nationally televised game is bigger for Denver than the Clippers. The danger here? Perhaps the Nuggets feel obliged to pursue respect and a sowing so strong during February and March that they begin to tire when the playoffs begin to get really serious in April and May.

"I wouldn't say we're chasing anything. I know it's cheesy, I know the coaches speak, but, honestly, our whole focus is on beating the Clippers. Obviously they are behind us in the standings and that's unique. But on the straight In the end, we will face many teams that are fighting for playoff places, "Malone said. "I want to make sure we are playing our best basketball before reaching the playoffs."